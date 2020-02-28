‘Multiple abrasion, deep cuts’: Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB official during Delhi violence

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:18 IST

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) official whose body was pulled out of a drain in Northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh, was brutally stabbed to death, the post-mortem report has revealed.

The body of Sharma has “multiple abrasion... deep cuts... by sharp edge objects” states the post-mortem report, according to news agency IANS. The doctors who carried out the autopsy have said that the 26-year-old was stabbed multiple times, IANS further reported.

Sharma was working with the IB as security assistant since 2017. He lived in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi and had gone out to see that was happening in the locality in Tuesday - the worst day of violence - and never returned. His family members searched for Sharma frantically for eight hours and finally got to know next morning that his body has been found.

An FIR was registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain by his family; Sharma’s brother Ankur said a mob caught the young man and dragged him inside a building owned by Hussain. He was killed there by the mob, said his family. The locals too alleged that Hussain was responsible to inciting the mob to kill Sharma.

“Double punishment means now Tahir as well as his boss should be punished severely... the accused and plotters of this case should be hanged in the stipulated time frame... Stabbing an IB officer 400 times with a knife? Religious intolerance has made you act so low,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi on Friday, targeting the AAP.

दुगनी सज़ा मतलब अब ताहिर के साथ साथ उसके आका को भी सज़ा मिलनी चाहिये कड़ी से कड़ी ... निर्धारित समय सीमा में इस केस के आरोपियों और साज़िशकर्ताओं को फाँसी की सज़ा मिलनी चाहि..400 बार चाकू से गोदना एक IB अफ़सर को ?? धार्मिक असहिष्णुता ने आप को कितना गिरा दिया.. https://t.co/AdNFxydSot — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 28, 2020

The AAP has suspended Hussain till the time investigation in the case is complete. The party’s social media head Ankit Lal and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan have, however, defended Hussain. While Lal said Hussain was not at home at the time of the incident, Khan alleged on Twitter that it’s a conspiracy by the BJP to defame AAP.

Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh still has a number of petrol bomb bottles, acid pouches, and stones scattered on the rooftop and inside, news agencies reported.

Hussain’s house has come under the scanner after a number of videos on social media showed over 100 to 150 people pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and acid on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Sharma was cremated in Muaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to the officer in his native village.

“No one will be spared in the Delhi violence case, irrespective of any party,” Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, who attended the last rites of Ankit Sharma, said.

At least 38 people, including a Delhi Police head constable, have died, while more than 300 injured in the Delhi violence which started on Sunday and escalated on Monday.

Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).