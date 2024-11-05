Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty and Deepinder Goyal, Grecia Munoz on Kapil Sharma show

In a first for Indian television, two power couples from the world of technology, business and philanthropy will appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show this weekend. The upcoming episode will feature NR Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal and wife Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal). Deepinder Goyal, Grecia Munoz (L) and Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty (R) on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Netflix dropped a teaser for the episode that will be aired this Saturday on the second season of the show hosted by Kapil Sharma, giving viewers a sneak peek at what's to come.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, 78, revealed his first impressions of meeting a young Sudha Murty before they got married.

“When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air,” Murthy said.

‘Look at Murthy saab’s weight'

Sharma asked the Murthys if, after 47 years of being married, their habits have become similar.

“I became a workaholic like him, and a stickler to time,” Rajya Sabha MP and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy said.

“I never complain. I cook so badly but he never complains. Look at Murthy saab's weight, thanks to my cooking," she joked, nudging Sharma to ask her husband what he learnt from him.

Deepinder Goyal, who married Mexican model Grecia Munoz earlier this year, spoke about how Zomato customers reacted when she and Goyal surprised them by turning delivery agents for a day.

‘When Gia delivers the order…’

“When Gia delivers the order to the customer, they can't help but keep staring. It was fun,” Goyal said, drawing laughter from both the audience and Kapil Sharma.

For Sudha Murty, this is not the first time she is on a show with Kapil Sharma. She had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, along with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon.

On the show last year, Sudha Murty shared several anecdotes as well as her thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar.

