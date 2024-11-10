Deepinder Goyal reveals how he met Mexican wife Grecia Munoz: ‘My friend said you’ll marry her’

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, the stage was set for an unforgettable night as Kapil Sharma hosted a star-studded panel featuring business icons Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal, and his wife, Grecia Munoz. Known for his wit and humorous quips, Kapil didn’t miss the chance to entertain and tease his distinguished guests, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed how he first met Grecia Munoz.(Instagram/deepigoyal)

Love at first meeting: Deepinder’s story

Kapil kicked off the conversation by asking Deepinder how he met his wife, Grecia Munoz, who originally hails from Mexico. With a nostalgic smile, Deepinder shared, “I was single for the longest time. My friends would set me up on dates and always advised me not to settle down. When Grecia first came to Delhi, a friend called me and said, ‘There’s a girl here you should meet.’ I agreed, and he said, ‘Make sure to meet her; you’ll end up marrying her.’ It was his foresight. He had always told me not to get serious, but this time he said, ‘You have to marry if you find a girl like her.’ I was intrigued to meet her, and then…”

A love for Indian flavours

The conversation took a lively turn when Kapil asked Grecia if she enjoyed Punjabi food. Grecia’s eyes lit up as she responded, “I love Indian food because of its variety.” Archana Puran Singh, Kapil’s co-host, leaned in and asked about her favourite dish, to which Grecia replied, “Chole Bhature.”

Sudha Murthy, who had previously joked about chole bhature being unhealthy, joined in with laughter. Kapil chimed in, saying, “See, she came all the way from Mexico and loves chole bhature.” To this, Sudha Murthy added with a smile, “Despite eating chole bhature, she’s still slim!” This light-hearted banter had the audience and guests in fits of laughter.

No cooking zone at the Goyal household

Curious about Grecia Munoz’s first experience with cooking in India, Kapil asked if she ever prepared her first rasoi (the first meal cooked by a bride). Deepinder interjected with a laugh, “Cooking is banned at our home. We always order.” The humour was not lost on the audience, given Deepinder’s role as the founder of one of India’s largest food delivery platforms.

From romance to app notifications

As the conversation unfolded, Deepinder revealed an amusing fact about Zomato’s creative notifications. “Sometimes, my romantic messages to Gia serve as inspiration for the app’s notifications,” he shared, adding, “I give full credit to our marketing team, who took my idea of ‘building a relationship with the customer’ a bit too seriously!”

The show concluded with hearty laughs and a deeper glimpse into the personal lives of the Goyals, leaving the audience delighted.