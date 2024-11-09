'Mere se panga nahi lena': Sudha Murty catches Kapil Sharma in a hilarious lie about washing dishes

In a delightful episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and his wife Sudha Murty, along with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz, appeared as special guests, sharing funny anecdotes and engaging in playful banter with host Kapil Sharma and the audience. Sudha Murthy shared funny moments on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The episode, which is now available on Netflix, was filled with laughter as the elderly couples delighted viewers with their charming personalities and candid stories. Narayana and Sudha Murty, known for their wit and simplicity, flirted and joked around, creating a lively atmosphere on the set. Sudha Murty, in particular, caught the attention of the audience with her humorous advice to men on sharing household chores.

Sudha Murty's advice to men on household chores

During a lighthearted exchange, Sudha jokingly advised, “All males should learn to do household chores to help their wives.” Kapil Sharma, never missing an opportunity for humour, responded by saying, “I’ve just washed the dishes this morning.” Sudha asked him to show his hands, to which Kapil, with a laugh, quipped, “I’ve washed my hands.” To this, Sudha said, “If you had washed dishes, your hands would have shown different lines. Yours are perfectly fine... mere se panga nahi lena!!” The audience burst into laughter, with Kapil playing along with her witty remarks.

Sudha Murty’s cooking confessions

In another amusing moment, Sudha Murty admitted to being a “bad cook,” but with a humorous twist – she claimed that her cooking skills have kept her husband fit over the years. Narayana Murthy, on his part, revealed a hilarious incident about forgetting their 25th wedding anniversary. He recalled how Sudha subtly hinted at the special day, but he completely missed the cue. It wasn’t until he received a call from their daughter, who was studying in the US, that he realised his blunder.

“She told me to cancel my flight and come back to Bangalore immediately to wish her mother a happy anniversary,” Murthy explained, while Sudha added, “I gave him hints, but it didn’t work. I felt bad for a while, but then I realised, it happens in India. Not everyone remembers these things!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to be a hit on Netflix, with new episodes released every Saturday. The makers recently featured Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Vidya Balan in a Diwali special episode, promoting their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.