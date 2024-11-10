'Hire a private plane': Narayana Murthy recalls Akshata Murty’s reaction after he forgot his 25th anniversary

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and his wife, author Sudha Murty, were the star guests on the popular talk show The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The couple shared delightful and candid stories from their personal lives, leaving the audience in splits. Narayana Murthy shared forgetting his 25th anniversary, leading Akshata Murty to intervene.

Among the most memorable moments, Narayana Murthy confessed to a humorous yet relatable blunder: he had forgotten their 25th wedding anniversary.

In a lighthearted exchange, Narayana Murthy revealed how he had completely missed the special day. “One day, I woke up and Sudha asked me, ‘Is anything special today?’ I said, ‘No, nothing.’ So, I decided to head to the office. But as I was getting in the car, she asked again, ‘Think of anything special today?’ Again, I said no. It felt like just another day,” he shared.

Later that evening, while on his way to Mumbai, Narayana Murthy received a call from his daughter Akshata Murty, who was studying at Stanford University in the US at the time. “She asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I told her I was heading to catch a flight. She replied, ‘Cancel the flight right now, take the first flight back to Bangalore tomorrow morning, and wish your wife a happy anniversary!’”

In a comical twist, Narayana Murthy mentioned how Akshata Murty insisted, “I don’t care if you have a speech at 3 pm. If you need to hire a private plane, hire it, but come back and wish her!” Akshata, the daughter of Narayana and Sudha Murthy, is now married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murthy, speaking candidly, said, “It was our 25th wedding anniversary so it doesn’t happen every year. So I thought, let me give him a cue but it did not work… For five-ten minutes I felt bad because I’m also human. But my daughter was very upset, she went ‘In America this never happens!’, but I went ‘India main it happens though’, who can remember these things??”

A candid confession on cooking

Sudha Murthy also made a candid confession during the show about her culinary skills. While she admitted that she is a “terrible cook,” she expressed gratitude that Narayana Murthy still appreciated her efforts. She joked, “Look at his weight; it’s thanks to my cooking! I always tell wives not to cook great food if they want their husbands to lose weight.”

When Kapil Sharma asked if she frequently asked Narayana Murthy what he wanted to eat, Sudha replied, “I’m not an expert in cooking, so I don’t take risks. I know he’s not a foodie, and that’s an advantage for me.”

She even shared a funny incident when she forgot to add salt to a dish, but Narayana Murthy didn’t complain. “He said, ‘You took time to cook, so I won’t complain.’” Sudha Murty concluded with a piece of advice: “Boys should learn to cook to help their wives in the future.”

A memorable evening

The couple’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show gave fans a rare glimpse into their personal lives, highlighting the warmth, humour, and love they share despite their busy professional lives.