The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sudha Murthy reveals Narayana Murthy failed to impress her father on first meeting

Revisiting the love story

Sudha shared that Narayana's eagerness to make a good impression went awry when he arrived two hours late.

“He arrived two hours late to meet my father for the first time as his taxi broke down. My father was asking me what he does and other questions. And he came and told him that he wanteds to join politics and open an orphanage. My father always thought that I was a prize because at that time not many women did engineering. And he came late thinking he would impress my father,” she said, sharing that her father was very punctual about time.

Joining the conversation, Narayan said, “I had a little playfulness in me at that time. I was like, ‘okay, let him be angry’. I was a little bit adventurous“.

He even looked back meeting her for the first time, Narayan said, “Meeting her was a breath of fresh air. She has always been positive, kind, and very talkative.... She wanted a good listener... So, she was happy and I was happy”.

About Narayana and Sudha Murthy

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are renowned Indian personalities known for their contributions to technology, business, and philanthropy. Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys, an IT services giant, revolutionizing India’s tech landscape. Sudha Murthy, an accomplished author, educator, and philanthropist, chairs the Infosys Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development in India. Her books, often inspired by real-life stories, resonate with readers across ages.