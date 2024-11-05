Narayana Murthy gets flirty with Sudha Murthy on Kapil Sharma's show; she hilariously kills the vibe

This week on The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma will welcome not a film's team but two renowned Indian entrepreneurs. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murthy will be part of the show. A new promo from the show teases all the fun that the couple and the show's team will have. Kapil Sharma will host Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murthy on his show.

New guests on the show

The teaser, which also features clips of another set of guests--Zomato fouder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia (Gia)--begins with Kapil welcoming his guests. Sunil Grover cracks a joke about his love for ‘software’ as ‘hardware’ always give him ‘rashes’. Sudha Murthy face-palms herself at his joke.

Kapil asks Narayana Murthy what was his reaction when he saw Sudha for the first time. When a loud noise bangs from below the stage. A surprised Kapil asks what that was when Sudha jokes ‘this was exactly his reaction too.’

But Mr Murthy got a little romantic and said, “When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air.” Sudha cut through the flirty air and joked, “Jawan the na (He used to be a young man then)." Her response cracked up all.

Fans of the show were surprised to see the new guests. “Strange times I'm living in. Narayana Murthy on Kapil Sharma Show! Truly strange times," wrote a person on Reddit. “Sudha murthy has a very good humour," wrote another.

About Narayana and Sudha Murthy

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are renowned Indian personalities known for their contributions to technology, business, and philanthropy. Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys, an IT services giant, revolutionizing India’s tech landscape. Sudha Murthy, an accomplished author, educator, and philanthropist, chairs the Infosys Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development in India. Her books, often inspired by real-life stories, resonate with readers across ages.