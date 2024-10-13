5 best moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were the guests on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with host Kapil Sharma. From talking about their family, sharing anecdotes about their films and shoots, the Kapoor sisters were fun throughout. Take a look at the best moments from the show. (Also read: ‘Kapil Sharma's show is the worst in the history of India’, says FIR writer Amit Aaryan: ‘Just spreading dirt’) Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Saif Ali Khan is jealous of Karisma

Kareena quipped that her husband Saif Ali Khan is most jealous of her sister. Why? Because the two of them can't stop talking with each other. Kareena said, “He is like, ‘You talk to Lolo more than you talk to me! I feel like you are living with Lolo, not with me!’ Because we call at least four times a day.”

One habit of Karisma that irritates Kareena

Kareena was asked about one habit of Karisma that irritates her the most. In reply, Kareena said that she takes a lot of time to get ready. Sometimes when both of them are going out for an event, she gets ready within half an hour but Karisma takes almost three hours to get dressed. Kareena also revealed that if there was an actor on whom Karisma had a crush, then it would have to be Salman Khan. Karisma did not diagree.

Working with David Dhawan

Karisma shared that she developed a strong bond with director David Dhawan after working with him in many films, in a way that he considered her as his daughter. Recounting a funny story from the set of Hero No. 1, Karisma said that one day on set when David was directing a shot, his son Varun Dhawan suddenly came in between and shouted whether he can have another ice-cream.

When Kareena told Karisma that she is dating Saif

Kareena opened up about her relationship with Saif with Karisma over a phone call. Karisma revealed that it happened when she was in London, and said, “Kareena actually asked me to sit down somewhere before she could say what she wanted to say. I didn’t understand the need, but I did find a sofa in the London store where I was shopping. She went like, ‘The thing is that, I’m in love with Saif. We are together. We are dating,’ and I wanted to hold on more tightly to the sofa at that moment. It took me a second to process all of this. Saif was my buddy, and my co-star, right?"

Shooting Yaara O Yaara with Sunny Deol

Karisma recalled how the song was shot in Switzerland. She said that both Sunny and her were shown the steps a day before the shoot. The next day Karisma heard the song being played at 5 AM in the morning and saw Sunny practicing it in his chalet. He said that he has to rehearse the steps before shooting the song with her. Karisma said it was a fun shoot and Sunny looked very cute in it.

The Great Indian Kapil Show airs a new episode every Saturday on Netflix.