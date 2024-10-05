‘Kapil Sharma's show is the worst in the history of India’, says FIR writer Amit Aaryan: ‘Just spreading dirt’

Kapil Sharma has been a fixture on the small screen for over a decade. The comedian is back with the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Now, FIR writer Amit Aaryan has lashed out at the comedian and his new show for its vulgar jokes and said that The Great Indian Kapil Show is “the worst show in the history of Indian comedy.”(Also read: Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Kapil Sharma for skit on Shaktimaan; explains why he called him ‘uncultured’) The Great Kapil Sharma Show is available to watch on Netflix.

What the writer said

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Amit Aaryan said, “I will make a statement it might sound controversial, but I have the right to say this because I am more experienced than Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek…and The Kapil Sharma show is the worst show in the history of Indian comedy. The men are dressed as women and these characters always talk below the belt… Women are supposed to be respected but look at how Krushna Abhishek’s character Sapna and how she only says below the belt stuff.”

He went on to add, “If you watch Kapil Sharma’s show carefully, it’s not because of him who is running the show, but the other supporting characters. He even released a show on Netflix, Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet. Nobody watched that show, because nobody was interested in what he had to say. The point is that all these people are just spreading dirt and it reaches our households. You call someone fat and ugly and people laugh… Everything gets a rating nowadays.”

All about Kapil Sharma's show

The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with the second season to Netflix on September 22. The first episode had Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar as guests. Despite a promising start, The Great Indian Kapil Show's viewership witnessed a decline throughout its first season. Following the successful premiere, the show's ratings spiraled downward. It premieres new episodes every Saturday evening on Netflix.