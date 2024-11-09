On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sudha Murthy shares she is a terrible cook: ‘That’s the reason behind Narayana’s weight'

Kitchen secrets

During the conversation, Sudha spoke about how they have influenced each other. "I have become a workaholic like him and punctual. I never complain about things in life... I am a terrible cook,” she said.

Sudha joked, “Look at his weight, it is thanks to my cooking... It is my suggestion to all the wives not to cook great food if they want their husbands to lose weight”.

During the conversation, Kapil Sharma asked if she asks her husband about what he wants to eat often. To which, she responded, “I am not an expert in cooking. I don’t take such risks. I know what he wants. He is not a foodie and that is my advantage.”

She narrated an incident in which she forgot to add salt to the food, but Narayana liked and appreciated the effort. “He said that you took out time to cook so I will not complain about it,” she shared, adding that boys should learn to cook to help their wives in the future.

About Sudha and Narayana

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are two of India's most iconic personalities, who have made an indelible mark on technology, business, and philanthropy. Narayana co-founded Infosys, an IT services giant, revolutionizing India’s tech landscape. Sudha Murthy, an accomplished author, educator, and philanthropist, chairs the Infosys Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development in India. Her books, often inspired by real-life stories, resonate with readers across ages. The couple met through Sudha’s colleague and Murthy’s flatmate, Prasanna. Sudha Murty met Narayan Murth four years before they tied the knot in 1978.