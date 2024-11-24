Govinda and Krushna Abhishek end long ‘kalesh’ with a hug on The Great Indian Kapil Show, actor calls comedian a ‘gadha’

It's a full circle moment for Krushna Abhishek and Govinda. A few years ago, Krushna refused to be part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja were expected as guests, sparking years of feud. Now, they have patched things up on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek mends ties with uncle Govinda after 7 years: ‘We’ve finally buried the hatchet and moved on’) Krushna Abhishek and Govinda patched their differences with a sweet telly moment.

Govinda- Krushna patch up

A ‘next episode’ promo from the latest episode of the show features Govinda, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor as guests. Govinda looks all fit and fine after his recent gunshot injury, making a ‘hero’s entry on stage. He teases Shakti Kapoor about his affairs and then breaks into a dance with Krushna Abhishek, who is dressed like a character straight out of ‘Ali Baba and 40 Thieves’. The mama-bhatija share a hug as Krushna's sister Arti looks emotional as she witnesses the moment as an audience member. Krushna says, ‘We’ve met after a long time. Won't let you go now."

Govinda even jokingly calls Krushna a ‘gadha (donkey).’

What was the feud

Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, Govinda, experienced a public feud beginning in 2016. The discord started when Krushna made a joke on his show, which Govinda found disrespectful. Tensions escalated after a tweet by Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, was perceived as targeting Govinda, leading to further strain. Over the years, both parties expressed grievances through media, deepening the rift. In 2024, a reconciliation occurred when Govinda attended his niece Arti Singh's wedding, marking the end of their seven-year estrangement.

Even Kashmera recently visited Govinda at the hospital after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot injury at home. "I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," he told reporters waiting outside his home.

Asked why a fun-loving actor like him has a revolver, he said, "When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you and then there are those who envy you."