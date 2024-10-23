Krushna Abhishek mends ties with uncle Govinda after 7 years: ‘We’ve finally buried the hatchet and moved on’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek have brought an end to their seven-year-long feud. The reconciliation came after Govinda's recent hospitalisation due to an accidental shooting incident. After returning to India, Krushna visited his uncle to check on him. Also read: Govinda on shooting himself accidentally: ‘Please do not misunderstand it in any way’ Earlier this month, Govinda was hospitalised for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In an interview with Etimes, he confirmed the reconciliation, saying, “We've finally buried the hatchet and moved on”.

Family ties mended

Earlier this month, Govinda was hospitalised for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, visited Govinda at the hospital, Krushna couldn’t make it as he was touring in Australia.

He visited his uncle at his home after he came back, and admits it felt like he had completed half a vanvaas (exile). Krushna shared that meeting Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja was an emotional moment for him, and he expressed his emotions by hugging her.

Talking about the reunion, he said, “We laughed, joked, and reminisced about old times. It felt just like before. All those years I spent living with mama and mami (Sunita) in their home flashed before my eyes. Maine mama ko bola ki hall toh poora badal gaya hai. Ab sab issues resolve ho gaye hai, sab gile shikve door ho gaye hain (I told him the hall has changed completely. Everything has been resolve and there are no grudges). I am glad there was no mention of the past and that’s how families are. There can be misunderstandings, but nothing can keep us apart for long. I couldn’t meet mami as she was busy, but honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me”.

Now, Krushna intends to maintain the bond with Govinda. He added, “I’m glad we’ve finally buried the hatchet and moved on. Now I’ll keep visiting, and I’ll also meet mami (aunt).”

Giving an update about Govinda’s health, Krushna said he is doing better now and is able to move around the house with the help of crutches.

About the feud

The longstanding conflict between Krushna and Govinda stemmed from Govinda expressing his displeasure with Krushna for making jokes about his characters on television. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. From Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, to Govinda labelling his nephew as a liar, their public spats have kept the media abuzz over the years.