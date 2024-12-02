Kashmera Shah overjoyed as Krushna Abhishek and Govinda end feud: 'Best birthday gift’

Happy reunion

Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram on her birthday (December 2) to express her views. She shared that she is happy about the reconciliation while sharing a video clip from the show where Krushna Abhishek is seen dancing with Govinda on stage. At the end of the video, Krushna is seen touching Govinda’s feet to seek his blessings, following which they hug it out.

Sharing the video, Kashmera wrote, “Best birthday gift you gave me @krushna30 @netflix @netflix_in @kapilsharma @govinda_herono1. Biggest wish has been granted. No complains. Love you both and love my family @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09."

Her fans and friends were also elated about the same. Actor Tannaz Irani wrote in the comment section, “Wow!! You deserve all the happiness in the world my darling... Happy Happy Birthday my hot one”, while Deepshikha Nagpal shared, “What a beautiful moment”.

Patching things up

Putting the past behind them, Krushna Abhishek and Govinda made an appearance together on the latest episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, Krushna Abhishek took Govinda along with him on stage to dance. The two of them shook a leg to the actor's hit song Filmon Ke Saare Hero, which was followed by loud cheers from the audience. Krushna gave Govinda a warm hug and gave him the ‘Mama number 1’ title. To which, Govinda jokingly asked if he is buttering him up by calling him number 1.

Along with Govinda, actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday were also the guests on the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It is available on Netflix.

About the family feud

The roots of the conflict between Krushna and his uncle Govinda can be traced back to Govinda expressing his displeasure with Krushna for making jokes about his on-screen roles. The rift deepened when Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. Over the years, their public disagreements have made headlines, with Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, and Govinda retaliating by labelling his nephew a liar.

Krushna took the first step towards reconciliation when he visited Govinda to check up on him following the shooting accident. In October, Govinda was hospitalised for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, visited Govinda at the hospital, Krushna couldn’t make it at that time as he was touring in Australia. He visited his uncle at his home after he came back. Following that, in an interview, Krushna shared that meeting Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja was an emotional moment for him, and he expressed his emotions by hugging her.