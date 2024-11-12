Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor rent out luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for 20 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have rented out their luxury apartment in Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹20 lakh per month for five years, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have rented out their luxury apartment in Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹ 20 lakh per month(HT Files)

The apartment is located in Oberoi Realty's project named Three Sixty West and measures 5,395 sq ft. It has been rented out with three car parkings, according to the documents.

The rental agreement for a tenure of five years was registered on November 7. The apartment has been rented to Dipan Bhuptani, senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics, documents show.

The agreement, registered in November 2024, is for a tenure of 60 months (5 years) with an initial security deposit of ₹1.23 crore, SquareYards said in a statement.

Rental yield

As per Square Yards, the property will generate an average gross rental yield of 4-5%.

Also Read: Why is there a rush to own luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project in Mumbai?

The lease follows a tiered rental structure, starting at Rs. 20.5 lakh per month and gradually increasing to Rs. 23.98 lakh by the end of the term in five years. Additionally, the agreement includes a rent-free period for the first 10 months, SquareYards said.

Shahid Kapoor and Dipan Bhuptani could not be reached for a comment immediately.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor buys luxury sea-view apartment in Mumbai for ₹60 crore

The apartment located on the higher floor was originally purchased by the Kapoors from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd in May 2024 for nearly ₹60 crore.

The apartment was bought by Chandak Realty in a bulk deal in February 2023 wherein 28 apartments were purchased by D’ Mart owner Radhakishan Damani’s immediate family and close associates for a sum of ₹1,238 crore last year

Also Read: From Imran Khan to Katrina Kaif, why some Bollywood stars prefer to stay on rent rather than buy an apartment in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has joined the league of celebrities who have recently rented out their luxury properties in Mumbai. Other celebrities who have rented out their properties in recent period include Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.