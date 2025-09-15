Raheja Universal buys back commercial office building in Mumbai's Kalina from HDFC at ₹211 crore
Mumbai-based real estate developer Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd has bought back a commercial office building in Mumbai’s Kailna area from HDFC Bank Ltd for ₹211 cr
Published on: Sep 15, 2025 8:38 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
Mumbai-based real estate developer Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd has bought back a commercial office building in Mumbai’s Kailna area from HDFC Bank Ltd for ₹211 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Propstack.
The property, Raheja Centre Point, has a built-up area of 49,359 sq ft on a 2,464 sq m plot, the registration documents showed.
The building was earlier sold to HDFC Ltd (now HDFC Bank Ltd) through two transactions in December 2019 and March 2020 for a total of ₹167 crore as part of a portfolio realignment, the documents showed.
However, the company purchased back the same property for ₹211 crore for which a transaction was registered on September 9, 2025.
A stamp duty of ₹12.66 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 was paid for the transaction.
The commercial office building is located near India's costliest commercial business district (CBD), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), that is home to several Grade A commercial offices and several government offices.
To name a few, BKC is home to office spaces for Jio, Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Spotify, and Blackstone. BKC also houses government institutions like GST, the Reserve Bank of India, the Income Tax Department, and the Family Court. The US Consulate also has a sprawling campus inside BKC.