Former HDFC Bank top executive buys ₹52.49 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli

Former HDFC Bank deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar has purchased a luxury apartment for ₹52.49 crore in Mumbai’s Worli area, at ₹1.19 lakh per sq ft on RERA carpet, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Mumbai real estate update: Former HDFC Bank deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar has purchased a luxury apartment in the Worli area of Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (prestigeconstructions.com)

The apartment is located in Prestige Nautilus, a premium project by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates.

According to the property registration documents, the apartment has a RERA carpet area of 4,378 sq ft and was purchased along with four car parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on September 3, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹3.14 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid.

An email query sent to Prestige Estates remained unanswered at the time of publication. If a response is received, the story will be updated. Paresh Sukthankar could not be reached for comment.

All about Worli’s real estate market Worli is among Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, known for its upscale high-rises and sea-facing apartments. Prestige Nautilus, developed by Prestige Estates, also offers sea-facing residences. The Worli micromarket has recently made headlines with high-value transactions in projects such as Palais Royale, Naman Xana, Lodha Sea Face, and Oberoi Three Sixty West.

Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical giant USV, was in the news in May 2025 for purchasing two ultra-luxury, sea-facing duplex apartments in the Worli area for a staggering ₹639 crore. Including taxes, the total transaction value rose to ₹703 crore, setting a new national record.

The per square foot rate of nearly ₹3 lakh makes it the most expensive residential property deal ever recorded in India and highlights the continued surge in the ultra-luxury real estate market in the financial capital.

Pradeep Navratna Gupta, co-founder and vice chairman of Anand Rathi Wealth and his wife, Preeti Gupta, in August 2025, purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹131 crore in the Worli Sea Face area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Earlier this year, Amit Rathi, co-founder of QiCAP.AI, purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹89.91 crore in India's tallest building, Palais Royale in Mumbai's Worli, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com