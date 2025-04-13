Mumbai real estate trends: From 1 crore to 100 crore, Vastu homes curry favour with young homebuyers

Manish Soni (name changed), a real estate broker based in Borivali, Mumbai, recently dealt with an unusual rental situation. Two months ago, he helped rent out a three-bedroom apartment and accepted a token amount from a young tenant on behalf of the property owner. Mumbai real estate update: Homebuyers across age groups, especially those aged 30 to 40, increasingly prefer Vastu-compliant properties, say real estate experts. (Picture for representational purposes only) REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo(REUTERS)

However, the very next day, the tenant was unexpectedly hospitalised. After being discharged a week later, he contacted Soni to request a refund of the token amount, citing an unexpected reason—Vastu compliance.

“The tenant told me, ‘The moment I paid the token for this non-Vastu compliant apartment, I was hospitalised. If I go ahead with the agreement and start living there, my health could get worse.’ Given his concern, we respected his request and convinced the owner to refund the token amount,” Soni said.

He noted that while earlier Vastu compliance was mainly a consideration for buyers, it's now becoming a key factor for those wanting to rent out a property, especially among younger tenants.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market

From ₹ 1 crore to ₹ 100 crore: Homebuyers across the spectrum believe in Vastu

Whether buying a ₹1 crore flat or a sprawling ₹100 crore luxury apartment, homebuyers across all budget segments are placing increasing importance on Vastu Shastra. Belief in Vastu is no longer limited to a specific price range, age group, or religious background—it's become a widely accepted consideration in real estate decisions.

From entry direction preferences to detailed layout requirements, Vastu compliance is now a top priority for buyers at every level of the market, say real estate consultants.

“Everyone looks for Vastu-compliant homes,” said Ravi Kewalramani, Director at Straight Talk REA LLP, a real estate consultancy. “Whether it’s a mid-range buyer or a high-net-worth individual, the common demand is for homes with north or east-facing entries. Buyers now avoid properties with south or west-facing entrances.”

Kewalramani pointed out that buyers often have detailed Vastu checklists that go beyond just the direction of entry or exit. “This preference spans across age groups—from young professionals to senior citizens. Today, Vastu is more about positive energy and well-being than about religion or faith,” he said.

Developers are responding to this trend by integrating Vastu principles into the design process from the very beginning.

“There’s a strong demand for Vastu-compliant homes, especially among buyers aged 30 to 40. We estimate that around 65% of buyers prefer Vastu-friendly homes,” said Hiren Chheda, Managing Director of Ekatva Group.

Chheda explained that their approach begins with selecting plots that align with Vastu norms. “Architects are briefed to incorporate Vastu guidelines into the layout. While it’s not always feasible to make every unit fully Vastu compliant—particularly in metro cities—we prioritize key elements and try to avoid south-facing flats wherever possible.”

He also clarified that incorporating Vastu compliance during the design stage does not significantly affect the cost of the project. “However, if changes are made midway through construction to align with Vastu, the cost can increase by 5 to 10%,” Chheda noted.

The takeaway? In today’s real estate market, Vastu Shastra is not just a traditional belief—it’s a key factor influencing buying decisions, right from modest apartments to multi-crore luxury residences.

Also Read: Why did Abhishek Bachchan buy two 252 sq ft apartments in Mumbai alongside four large flats on the same floor?

5 Vastu tips for homebuyers - What experts say

Vastu Shastra, often viewed as a traditional belief, is increasingly seen as a science-based approach to energy balance in homes—and it's gaining popularity across demographics. Homebuyers, developers, and even business owners today consider Vastu compliance essential, regardless of age, religion, or budget.

“People from all walks of life—whether buying a modest home or a ₹100 crore property—believe in Vastu. In fact, the higher the value of the property, the greater the emphasis on Vastu,” said Girish Agrawal, a Mumbai-based Vastu Shastra consultant. “It’s not just for home buying. People consult Vastu before renting a house, opening an office, setting up a factory, or even planning a renovation.”

Also Read: Nearly 50% of Mumbai properties registered in 2024 smaller than 650 sq ft, 60% are 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes: MahaRERA data

Agrawal said that while Vastu should ideally be customized to individual cases, there are some widely accepted general guidelines.

Main entrance: Avoid properties with a south-west entrance. Ideal directions are north or east-facing entries.

Toilets and kitchen placement: Avoid toilets, kitchens, or beds in the north-east corner of the home.

Centre of the home: The central area (Brahmasthan) should be free of obstructions like toilets, staircases, or fire sources.

Elevation: Ensure the south and west sides of the home are not lower than the north and east sides.

Natural light and windows: Opt for homes with windows in the north and east to allow positive energy flow.

“Colours also represent elements, and using the wrong shades in certain directions can disrupt harmony. If you're unsure, go for neutral shades like off-white—they’re safe and won’t cause harm,” he advises.