Top 5 property hotspots for homebuyers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region in 2026

Mumbai real estate market is being transformed by growing demand for premium residences, accelerated redevelopment, and a slew of major infrastructure projects, including new metro corridors and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Experts say infrastructure-led development is set to shape homebuyer preferences across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 2026 and beyond. Enhanced connectivity, shorter commute times, and the emergence of new growth corridors are expected to influence both residential supply and pricing trends in the coming years.

Real estate experts predict that several micro-markets near the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will see strong homebuying demand across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 2026. These areas are also among the few in the MMR where 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes remain available for under ₹1 crore, making them especially attractive to end-users.

“Homebuyer interest in 2026 is likely to concentrate in micro-markets where infrastructure rollout coincides with available land parcels. Key beneficiaries include Parel and Sewri, as central Mumbai opens up following major infrastructure upgrades, along with Vikhroli and Wadala, where large land parcels are being unlocked,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives, JLL India.

“Navi Mumbai, especially the Panvel belt and areas around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, will emerge as a major growth corridor,” he said.

1) Vikhroli–Wadala belt Industry sources note that multiple land parcels along the Eastern Express Highway and in Vikhroli are being opened up through redevelopment and slum rehabilitation projects, alongside the monetisation of vacant plots, creating fresh housing opportunities in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

In Wadala, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning land releases to support the expansion of the Bandra Kurla Complex, regarded as India’s most expensive central business district.

A JLL India report notes that Wadala’s location between South Mumbai and the suburbs, coupled with connectivity via the Monorail, the Eastern Express Highway, and the upcoming Metro Line 4, positions it as a growing residential hub.

Driven largely by redevelopment, Wadala offers a mix of upscale housing, improved open spaces and central access, making it suitable for mid-income investors and families. Apartment prices in Vikhroli range from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per sq ft, while Wadala commands ₹20,000 to ₹45,000 per sq ft.

2) Parel–Sewri corridor Central Mumbai’s Parel–Sewri stretch has seen heightened activity over the past two years, supported by the operational Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the under-construction Sewri–Worli Connector, which will link Navi Mumbai to the Mumbai Coastal Road at Worli.

Local brokers indicate that apartment prices in Parel currently range from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per sq ft, while Sewri rates range from ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 per sq ft.

3) Western suburbs The western suburbs, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Goregaon, have been connected by Metro over the past five years. With work on the Coastal Road underway, real estate experts believe these infrastructure projects will expand housing options for homebuyers in the years ahead.

The per-square-foot rates for apartments in the western suburbs range from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000, local brokers said.

4) Navi Mumbai International Airport belt Areas around the Navi Mumbai International Airport remain among the few in the MMR where buyers can still secure 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes for under ₹1 crore.

According to JLL India, the airport, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and large township projects are driving housing demand in Panvel, Kharghar and Vashi. Average capital values in these markets are around ₹8,700 per sq ft, with rental yields near 4%.

With sustained infrastructure investment, the belt holds strong long-term appreciation potential, making it attractive for early-stage investors.

Ulwe, located roughly 10–15 minutes from the airport site, offers 1 BHK and compact 2 BHK units priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh. Taloja, expected to gain from a forthcoming Metro link and its proximity to industrial clusters, has homes priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹90 lakh. Kharghar, being more established, commands a premium, though 1 BHK units are still available from around ₹80 lakh, drawing professionals seeking better civic amenities and connectivity.

5) Mira Road and Bhayandar belt Situated in Thane district and adjoining Dahisar and Borivali at Mumbai’s northern edge, Mira Road and Bhayander are set to gain Metro connectivity and improved access through the Mumbai Coastal Road, which is expected to enhance links to South Mumbai.

Apartment prices in this belt range between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 per sq ft.