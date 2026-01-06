Real estate outlook 2026: 5 most sought-after areas to buy property in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Mumbai’s housing market is being reshaped by a combination of premium residential demand, accelerated redevelopment, and a wave of infrastructure projects, from new metro corridors to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Whether for end-use or investment, choosing the right micro-market is critical for both end-users and property investors in 2026. Mumbai's real estate market is being reshaped by a combination of premium residential demand, accelerated redevelopment, and a wave of infrastructure projects. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

Real estate experts expect infrastructure-led development to dominate homebuyer preferences across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 2026 and beyond. Improved connectivity, shorter commute times, and the opening up of new growth corridors are likely to influence both residential supply and pricing trends in the coming years.

Key infrastructure projects shaping Mumbai’s property markets Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Connects Sewri with Nhava Sheva, significantly boosting accessibility and residential interest in Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and parts of Thane.

Metro Corridors 2A, 7, 9, and 10: Strengthens east-west and suburban connectivity, with a positive impact on housing demand across multiple city zones.

Coastal Road Project: Improves north–south travel and enhances accessibility from Marine Lines to Kandivali.

Navi Mumbai International Airport: A major growth trigger for Panvel, Ulwe, and Vashi, to drive both end-user demand and investor interest.

According to real estate experts, several micro-markets around the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) are expected to witness strong homebuying demand across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 2026. These locations also remain among the few pockets in the MMR where buyers can still find 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes priced under ₹1 crore, making them particularly attractive to end-users.

“Homebuyer interest in 2026 is likely to concentrate in micro-markets where infrastructure rollout coincides with available land parcels. Key beneficiaries include Parel and Sewri, as central Mumbai opens up following major infrastructure upgrades, along with Vikhroli and Wadala, where large land parcels are being unlocked,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives, JLL India.

“Navi Mumbai, especially the Panvel belt and areas around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, will emerge as a major growth corridor,” he said.

Mehta also highlighted the western suburbs, including Gorai and Charkop, which are seeing renewed interest due to improved connectivity. The Mira Road–Bhayander belt is another region to watch, as it benefits both directly and indirectly from transport-led expansion.

“Overall, infrastructure remains the primary catalyst shaping homebuyer preferences and future residential supply in 2026 and beyond,” Mehta said.

1) Parel and Sewri belt The Parel–Sewri belt in Central Mumbai has seen a boost over the past two years, driven by the operationalisation of the Atal Setu linking Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, along with the ongoing construction of the Sewri–Worli Connector, which will connect Navi Mumbai to the Coastal Road at Worli on Mumbai’s western end.

According to local brokers, the per-square-foot price of apartments in Parel is currently around ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per square foot, and prices in Sewri range from ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 per square foot.

2) Vikhroli and Wadala belt According to real estate experts, several land parcels along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and in Vikhroli are being unlocked for redevelopment and slum rehabilitation, while a few vacant plots are also being monetised, opening up new housing opportunities in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

Meanwhile, in Wadala, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to release land to facilitate the expansion of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), India’s costliest central business district.

According to a JLL report, Wadala’s strategic location between South Mumbai and the suburbs, along with seamless connectivity via the Monorail, Eastern Express Highway, and the upcoming Metro Line 4, makes it an emerging residential hotspot.

The area’s key investment draw is its robust redevelopment pipeline, which supports a balanced rental market. Largely driven by redevelopment projects, Wadala now offers a mix of luxury housing, improved green spaces, and central connectivity, making it well-suited for mid-segment investors and families seeking easy access across the city, the report said.

The per-square-foot price of apartments in Vikhroli ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, while in Wadala, it is between ₹20,000 and ₹45,000, according to local brokers.

3) Navi Mumbai International Airport belt According to real estate experts, the areas around the newly opened airport remain among the few pockets in the MMR where homebuyers can still purchase a 2 BHK or 3 BHK apartment for under ₹1 crore.

According to a JLL report, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and large township developments are driving residential demand across Panvel, Kharghar, and Vashi. Average property prices in these locations are approximately ₹8,700 per square foot, with rental yields of around 4%.

With a strong infrastructure push, the region offers high future appreciation potential and is well-suited for early-stage investors looking to build long-term returns, the report said.

Ulwe, located just 10–15 minutes from the airport site, offers 1BHK and compact 2BHK apartments priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh. Taloja, expected to benefit from the upcoming metro line and proximity to industrial hubs, offers homes in the ₹45 lakh to ₹90 lakh range for 1BHK and 2BHK units. Kharghar, a more developed node, commands a premium but still has 1 BHK options starting at around ₹80 lakh, appealing to professionals seeking better social infrastructure, schools, and connectivity.

4) Western suburbs The western suburbs, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Goregaon, have been connected by Metro over the past five years. With work on the Coastal Road underway, real estate experts believe these infrastructure projects will expand housing options for homebuyers in the years ahead.

The per-square-foot rates of apartments in the western suburbs range between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 per square foot, local brokers said.

5) Mira Road and Bhayandar belt Mira Road and the Bhayandar belt are located in the Thane district, neighbouring Dahisar and Borivali, at the northernmost tip of Mumbai city limits. In the coming years, the two areas are expected to receive Metro connectivity, along with the Mumbai Coastal Road project, which is anticipated to connect them to South Mumbai.

The per-square-foot price of apartments in the Mira Road and Bhayandar belt ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per square foot.

Here’s what investors should watch out for in 2026 According to the JLL report on Mumbai real estate, investors should remain mindful of key risks, including oversupply in select corridors such as large new townships in Thane and Panvel, potential delays in infrastructure execution that could dampen short-term price appreciation, and high maintenance costs in luxury developments, which may weigh on net rental returns. Caution is also advised for those considering speculative pre-launch projects. Buyers should also verify RERA registration, statutory approvals, and project timelines before committing.

Investors focused on rental yield and long-term returns may find better value in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Chembur. Meanwhile, buyers aiming for a balanced portfolio can consider a combination of Andheri East, Wadala, and Powai, which offer a blend of connectivity, growth potential, and liquidity, according to the report.