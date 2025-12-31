Year-ender 2025: Here’s how airport corridors fuelled real estate demand across NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru markets

Airport-linked real estate corridors made headlines in 2025, powered by infrastructure-led growth, improved connectivity and sustained end-user demand. Real estate prices around the Navi Mumbai airport, Bengaluru’s North Bengaluru, home to the Kempegowda International Airport and Yamuna Expressway area near the upcoming Noida International Airport outpaced broader city averages, with both apartments and plotted developments recording price appreciation. Noida International Airport is being developed as NCR’s second major airport after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Infrastructure development transformed once-peripheral locations into high-access urban clusters, drawing in homebuyers as well as long-term investors.

Overall housing micro-markets near existing and upcoming airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida saw an appreciation in prices by 70-120% in the last four years, as per the Square Yards report titled ‘Jet Set Growth - Airports Fuelling Property Market Expansion in India', which studied the airport-driven impact on property price trends in select key major cities and regions, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Noida and Greater Noida (including Yamuna Expressway).

"Micro-markets anchored by airports are witnessing significantly faster property price appreciation compared to other parts of the same city," it noted.

“Airports are among the most influential enablers of economic growth, urban transformation, and real estate development. In India, cities anchored by major airports, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, have demonstrated sustained residential growth, driven by improved connectivity, increase in employment hubs, and large-scale infrastructure investment. This impact is even more visible in micro-markets located near airports,” said Tanuj Shori, CEO and founder, Square Yards.

Real estate experts said airports act as major growth engines for urban real estate, triggering a multiplier effect across residential, commercial, and logistics segments.

“Improved connectivity, large-scale infrastructure upgrades, and the influx of jobs around airport zones typically accelerate economic activity, making nearby micro-markets attractive for both end-users and investors. This ecosystem fuels demand for housing, hotels, offices, and warehousing, leading to faster capital appreciation than in many other parts of a city,” Priyanka Kapoor, Senior Vice President, Research and Advisory, ANAROCK Group, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Real estate markets along Yamuna Expressway gain momentum The most dominant story of 2025 was the Noida International Airport, envisioned as the country's largest aviation hub. It was originally scheduled for first phase launch in September 2024. In December, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in Uttar Pradesh assembly's winter session that the airport would be inaugurated in January 2026.



The Yamuna Expressway region near the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) witnessed a surge in both plot and apartment values. The area has attracted investors betting on long-term capital appreciation, supported by industrial clusters, logistics hubs and planned urban development.

A report by Cushman and Wakefield report noted that, Gautam Buddha Nagar, which covers Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway, has gathered momentum with 10,242 launches across the first nine months of 2025, a YoY increase of 54%, supported by strong infrastructure development, competitive pricing, and growth expectations around the Noida International Airport. Further, the influx of industrial investments is already setting off ripples across the real estate spectrum. As factories and manufacturing units start to function, the demand for quality housing, modern workspaces, and lifestyle infrastructure is accelerating.

Gaurav Mavi co-founder of BOP.in told Hindustan Times Real Estate that property prices along the Yamuna Expressway are now comparable to Greater Noida West, with new launches trading around ₹10,000 per sq ft. Recent projects include Gaursons Chrysalis in Sector 22D, priced at ₹9,500 per sq ft for 1,900 sq ft units, and Eldeco’s project, offering 1,550 sq ft units at ₹9,000 per sq ft (all-inclusive), with prices starting at ₹1.75 crore. The region is also witnessing strong futuristic demand, with NRIs showing growing interest and developers actively looking to acquire land in the area.



Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said, the Yamuna Expressway is reaching an interesting juncture, and the commercial real estate story here is only just beginning to unfold. As we move closer to the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, there is a structural shift-one which is based rather on actual need, planning of infrastructure over the long term, and a new economic identity for the corridor rather than on mere speculation.

Impact of Navi Mumbai airport on real estate markets The recently opened Navi Mumbai International Airport has transformed Panvel and surrounding areas into one of the fastest-growing residential markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Improved rail and road connectivity, coupled with limited land availability elsewhere in Mumbai, has pushed developers and buyers toward this belt. While prices have already seen sharp appreciation, demand continues to be supported by long-term infrastructure visibility.

According to a report by SquareYards, apartment prices in the Panvel region (near Navi Mumbai Airport) stood at Rs. 10,000–12,000 per square foot, growing by 74% from FY21 to FY25. Compared to the rest of Navi Mumbai, which commanded higher prices of Rs. 19,000–21,000 per sq ft, but saw only 45% growth.

Prices of residential plots ranged from Rs. 80,000–85,000 per sq.yd in the Panvel region, which saw a 93% increase during the above-mentioned period. In other parts of the city, plot prices were higher at ₹1,10,000–1,30,000 per sq. yd., but they increased relatively at a slower pace of 58% over the same period.

“Localities such as New Panvel, Old Panvel, Kharghar, Ulwe, and Taloja are witnessing a surge in development, with a growing supply of premium residential projects, gated communities, and large integrated townships. The market response has been strong, with apartment prices in the Panvel region rising by nearly 74% between FY 2021 and FY 2025, compared to 45% growth across the rest of Navi Mumbai," said Deepak Khandelwal, Principal Partner and Chief Sales Officer, Square Yards.

"The Navi Mumbai Airport is set to drive the next wave of value creation, reinforcing Panvel’s position as one of the most promising growth hubs not only within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and beyond," Khandelwal said.

Furthermore, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) plans to develop a 667-acre Aerocity near the Navi Mumbai Airport. The Aerocity will allocate approximately 123 acres each for residential, commercial, and retail developments.

"The proposed Aerocity in the vicinity, designed to seamlessly integrate top-notch commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, will foster a new urban ecosystem that blends work and lifestyle. Additionally, with the Atal Setu enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times to Mumbai, this region will remain high on the radar for homebuyers, developers, and investors alike," Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India, a real estate consultancy firm.

Here's why North Bengaluru's real estate markets took the lead North Bengaluru, anchored by Kempegowda International Airport, grew as the city’s real estate corridors. The region benefits from the presence of IT parks, aerospace and manufacturing hubs, and sustained infrastructure investment.

The Square Yards report noted that in North Bengaluru areas located close to the Kempegowda International Airport, apartment prices range between Rs. 11,000–13,000 per sq ft, recording a 69% growth between FY21 and FY25. In contrast, the rest of the city saw prices between Rs. 13,000–15,000 per sq.ft, with a lower growth of 48%. Plot prices in North Bengaluru were in the range of Rs. 68,000–72,000 per sq yd, registering a remarkable 118% growth over FY21–FY25. The rest of Bengaluru witnessed prices between Rs. 80,000–85,000 per sq yd, growing at 93%, the report noted.

The transformation of this once peripheral zone has been remarkable. “The northern outskirts were once seen as too remote by many residents. Today, that same area has transformed into a thriving real estate hotspot, driven by rapid infrastructure upgrades and soaring residential demand,” Shori noted.

Looking ahead, real estate experts say that even the prospect of a second airport for Bengaluru is already influencing real estate sentiment. “Locations under consideration, including Kanakapura Road and the Nelamangala–Kunigal Road corridor, have seen rising investor interest and early movement in land prices. This pre-emptive activity reflects market confidence that airports, as mega infrastructure projects, reshape urban growth patterns and consistently drive faster appreciation in surrounding real estate markets once plans crystallize and execution begins,” Kapoor said.

Should you invest now? Airport-centric markets still offer long-term potential, but investors need to be selective. Prices in many micro-markets have already factored in near-term infrastructure gains. Returns going forward are likely to be more gradual rather than exponential. For end-users, these locations can make sense due to better connectivity and expanding social infrastructure. For investors, the focus should be on reputed developers, clear land titles, and projects aligned with actual demand rather than speculative supply, said real estate experts.