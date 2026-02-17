‘Market has slowed down little bit,’ says Pirojsha Godrej; open to opportunities in Gurugram and Noida

‘The market has slowed down little bit,’ but the company continues to see opportunities in Gurugram and Noida ‘that make sense’, said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties, while addressing a query on land acquisitions in NCR during the company’s Q3FY26 earnings call. Delhi NCR Real Estate Update: ‘The market has slowed down little bit,’ but the company continues to see opportunities in Gurugram and Noida, said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties, while addressing a query on land acquisitions in NCR (Mint File Photo )

“And on Gurgaon, Noida, opportunities we're seeing that make sense. So I would expect some business development there. But we're quite cognizant that the market has slowed down little bit so we may look to do a little bit more in other markets in the near term. But certainly, all 5 of these top markets remain priorities for us," Godrej said.

During the investor call, Godrej also highlighted the strength of its national platform, which enables it to selectively focus on markets and deals that offer the best strategic value. Even if a particular market seems uncertain or requires a temporary pause, the company can adjust its focus without affecting growth in other regions.

“And I think the advantage of our national model, which we've spoken about previously, is that it allows us to pick and choose which markets and which deals we think makes the most sense. So if we feel that any market is looking a bit concerning or we'd like to pause and see how things play out in that market, taking a little bit of a break there doesn't help -- doesn't stop us from growing elsewhere,” Godrej said.

Godrej said that the company has worked hard to establish itself as a leading developer across these geographies.

"We think we have done a lot of hard and good quality work in establishing ourselves as one of the leading developers in each of these markets, and over time, we think they each present an opportunity. Tactically, which market to focus on in a given quarter or a given half-year, we can continue to adjust. And I think that flexibility is one of the platform's strong advantages," Godrej said.

Godrej Properties' land acquisition strategy The company said its business development strategy will continue to either replenish inventory or focus more aggressively on markets with significant upside potential.

According to Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, the company had a Business Development (BD) strategy three years ago, when “we were largely in an acquisitions spree across markets, because the market was in a different cycle.”

"But if you've been noticing in the last 18 months, we've moved to a very different strategy of buying land where we feel there is a strong demand coming up and selling fast in markets that we feel overheated up and at the right stage replenishing the inventory. So to that extent, I would say that it will continue to be a calibrated BD strategy," Pandey said during the investor call.

According to Pandey, the company has added projects across geographies and currently holds about ₹135,000 crores in inventory. And within that, “if I talk about inventory that is very recent, which is very fresh inventory, which is from the acquisitions of last year, that itself gives or takes about ₹65,000 crores. So largely, BD will continue to replenish inventory or double down in markets where we feel there is a huge upside available," Pandey said.