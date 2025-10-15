Godrej Properties acquires 26-acre land near Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru with ₹1,100 crore potential

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has acquired a 26-acre prime land parcel near Sarjapur Road in South Bengaluru, with plans to develop a premium residential project expected to generate around ₹1,100 crore in revenue potential, the company said in a regulatory filing. Godrej Properties has acquired a 26-acre land parcel near Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, to develop a premium residential project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,100 crore. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The acquisition marks another strategic expansion for the Mumbai-headquartered developer in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing residential corridors.

The newly acquired land is located close to major employment hubs, including Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City. According to the company, the Sarjapur Road micro-market has consistently demonstrated “strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates,” reflecting its sustained demand and growth potential.



Godrej Properties already has a strong presence in South Bengaluru through developments such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric.”

“The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders," Pandey said.



Previous transactions In July, GPL acquired a 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru, the company said in a regulatory statement. The project is expected to have a development potential of 1.1 million sq. ft. and will primarily comprise plotted developments.

The land is located near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), an upcoming infrastructure corridor expected to enhance connectivity and spur real estate activity in North Bengaluru.

In August, the company announced it had sold 683 housing units worth over ₹1,000 crore in its Hyderabad project, driven by strong consumer demand.

Godrej Regal Pavilion, located in Rajendra Nagar, was launched in August 2025 and marks GPL’s second successful launch in Hyderabad this year, both projects surpassing the ₹1,000 crore sales milestone, the company said.