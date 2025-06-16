Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land in Bengaluru for 1,500-crore housing project

Listed real estate firm Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) announced on June 16 that it will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru. The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,500 crore. Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) announced that it will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

In a regulatory filing on June 16, the company informed it will develop a premium residential project on a strategically located 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru.

"The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,500 crore," it added.

Why Bengaluru?

Building on the success of Godrej Woodscapes, this acquisition further solidifies GPL’s continued expansion in East Bengaluru, a region emerging as a key residential and investment corridor due to its rapidly improving infrastructure, access to quality social amenities, and proximity to major employment hubs including Whitefield, ITPL, and the upcoming Aerospace Park, it said.

Located approximately 5 km off NH-75, the location enjoys excellent connectivity to key nodes such as Budigere Cross, KR Puram, and the Whitefield micro-market. The area is also witnessing infrastructure upgrades, improved arterial road networks, and the development of adjacent industrial and logistics zones. These improvements are expected to further elevate the appeal of Hoskote as a vibrant and well-connected urban hub, making it a compelling location for future-ready residential communities, it said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Is it the best time to ‘book profits’ and exit as signs of slowdown emerge? Netizens weigh in

“Hoskote is an important micro market for us in East Bengaluru. It continues to demonstrate strong demand for high-quality housing and aligns with our vision of developing best-in-class residential communities. We aim to build a high-quality development that creates long-term value for its residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Also Read: Will Bengaluru real estate market be impacted as tech layoffs impact tenants and buyers? Experts weigh in