Godrej Properties sells 1,000 crore worth of homes at Hyderabad project launch

Godrej Properties Ltd said on August 25 that it has sold as many as 683 housing units worth over ₹1,000 crore in its project in Hyderabad on the back of consumer demand, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Godrej Regal Pavilion, located in Rajendra Nagar, was launched in August 2025 and is GPL’s second successful launch in Hyderabad this year, with both projects surpassing ₹1000 crore, it said.

At the launch, the company had sold 683 homes with a total area of 1.20 million square feet, it said.

Godrej Regal Pavilion is one of GPL's large residential developments in South India with a developable potential of around 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of around ₹3600 crore, significantly enhancing the company’s presence in the southern region of Hyderabad, the company said.

Rajendra Nagar is an emerging locality in Hyderabad that offers a blend of affordability and convenience. The area boasts rapidly developing infrastructure and excellent connectivity. Its well-maintained roads and easy access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) ensure smooth commutes across the city. Additionally, being in close proximity to the airport makes it one of the most promising and high-growth localities in Hyderabad, the statement said.

“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Regal Pavilion. This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. Our focus will remain on creating a thoughtfully designed, sustainable community that offers residents an exceptional living experience,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

