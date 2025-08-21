Hyderabad real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 7.8-acre land parcel for 547.75 crore

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Hyderabad, with a bid of ₹547.75 crore, the company said in a statement. Godrej Properties has won a Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) e-auction for a 7.8-acre Hyderabad land parcel with a ₹ 547.75 crore bid. (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

The site, located near the city’s IT corridor in Kukatpally, has an estimated revenue potential of about ₹3,800 crore.

Located close to HITEC City, the upcoming residential development will feature premium apartments across varied configurations. Kukatpally, one of Hyderabad’s established residential hubs, offers strong social infrastructure and connectivity, making it a sought-after location for homebuyers.

This marks GPL’s latest move to deepen its presence in Hyderabad following recent projects such as Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion at Rajendranagar.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the acquisition reinforces the company’s commitment to Hyderabad. “Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city’s growth trajectory. Building on the strong response to our recent launches, our presence here allows us to bring national-scale expertise while designing future-ready developments that create long-term value for our residents,” he said.

Hyderabad luxury real estate

Hyderabad’s premium housing segment, comprising homes priced at ₹1.5 crore and above, recorded a 17% year-on-year sales jump to 8,205 units in the first half of 2025, according to a report by JLL.

JLL said that a key driver was the ₹1.5–3 crore segment, where demand jumped 28% compared to H1 2024. Industry experts attribute this surge to limited inventory, growing affluence among technology professionals, and a preference for larger homes with high-end amenities.

The Western Suburbs, including Kokapet, Puppalguda, Narsingi, and Kondapur, dominated the high-end market, accounting for roughly 85% of premium sales. The area’s proximity to HITEC City and the Financial District, coupled with quality infrastructure, schools, and lifestyle offerings, makes it the most sought-after location for wealthy buyers.

However, JLL predicts that Northern suburbs such as Kompally, Bachupally, Miyapur, and Kollur will emerge as strong contenders in the coming years, driven by infrastructure upgrades, planned social amenities, and demand for spacious gated community living.