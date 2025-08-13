Hyderabad’s premium housing sales jump 17% to 8205 units in H1 2025 despite overall market dip: JLL

Hyderabad’s premium housing segment, comprising homes priced at ₹1.5 crore and above, recorded a 17% year-on-year sales jump to 8,205 units in the first half of 2025, according to a report by JLL. Hyderabad’s premium housing priced at ₹ 1.5 crore and above saw sales rise 17% year-on-year to 8,205 units in H1 2025, JLL said, (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

The growth comes even as overall residential sales across all price categories in the city slipped by around 6% during the same period. Premium properties accounted for 49% of total sales in H1 2025, up from 40% a year earlier, marking a sharp rise in their share of the market, the report showed.

JLL said that a key driver was the ₹1.5–3 crore segment, where demand jumped 28% compared to H1 2024. Industry experts attribute this surge to limited inventory, growing affluence among technology professionals, and a preference for larger homes with high-end amenities.

“Premium housing is now a defining force in Hyderabad's property landscape,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL. “Affluent buyers see these properties as secure investments during uncertain times.”

The Western Suburbs, including Kokapet, Puppalguda, Narsingi, and Kondapur, dominated the high-end market, accounting for roughly 85% of premium sales. The area’s proximity to HITEC City and the Financial District, coupled with quality infrastructure, schools, and lifestyle offerings, makes it the most sought-after location for wealthy buyers.

"Hyderabad's success stems from its strong IT presence, supportive policies, and major infrastructure investments, making it a premier residential destination. Job growth in tech, finance, and pharma sectors drives housing demand from newcomers and locals alike, with premium segments now dominating city-wide sales," the report said.

However, JLL predicts that Northern suburbs such as Kompally, Bachupally, Miyapur, and Kollur will emerge as strong contenders in the coming years, driven by infrastructure upgrades, planned social amenities, and demand for spacious gated community living.

This dominance stems from the submarket's esteemed status as Hyderabad’s primary technology hub containing HITEC City and Financial District, well-developed infrastructure, excellent educational institutions, premium lifestyle facilities, and well-established high-income neighbourhoods that collectively appeal to wealthy property seekers, he said.