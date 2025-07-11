Hyderabad property registrations down 9% in June, but home sales up by 6% to 4,500 crore

Hyderabad’s property registrations declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,391 units in June 2025, down from 7,056 units in June 2024, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) accessed by Knight Frank India. However, registrations rose 3% month-on-month (MoM) from 6,062 units in May 2025. Hyderabad’s property registrations declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,391 units in June 2025, down from 7,056 units in June 2024, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) accessed by Knight Frank India. (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

Despite the dip in volumes, the total value of home sales in Hyderabad reached ₹4,587 crore in June 2025, marking a 6% YoY increase from ₹4,314 crore and a 7% MoM rise from ₹4,302 crore in May.

The city's residential market spans four key districts, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy, and includes both primary and secondary market transactions.

Properties priced above ₹ 1 crore lead the surge

Knight Frank India said that homes priced above ₹1 crore saw a 35% YoY increase in registrations to 1,362 units, contributing 21% of the total units sold in June. "They accounted for 51% of the overall transaction value, highlighting Hyderabad’s accelerating transition into a premium residential market," it said.

In contrast, homes priced below ₹50 lakh (3,342 units) and those in the ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore range (1,687 units) saw a decline in volumes, even though they still made up 52% and 26% of total sales, respectively.

Larger homes are gaining traction

The report also points to a growing preference for larger living spaces. Homes sized between 1,000–2,000 sq ft accounted for 68% of all registrations. Meanwhile, units over 2,000 sq ft saw their share rise to 17%, up from 14% in June 2024.

The weighted average price of registered properties increased by 15% YoY, with the Rangareddy district recording the sharpest rise at 20%, underscoring the region’s strong buyer interest and rising land values, the data showed.

“Hyderabad is rapidly evolving as a premium residential market,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India. “In June 2025, homes priced above ₹1 crore contributed over half of the total transaction value, highlighting the city’s shifting buyer preferences. We expect the market to maintain pace now that key demand drivers like home loan rates and economic growth are more favourable.”