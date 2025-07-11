Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hyderabad property registrations down 9% in June, but home sales up by 6% to 4,500 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 08:12 PM IST

Hyderabad’s property registrations declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,391 units in June 2025, down from 7,056 units in June 2024

Hyderabad’s property registrations declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,391 units in June 2025, down from 7,056 units in June 2024, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) accessed by Knight Frank India. However, registrations rose 3% month-on-month (MoM) from 6,062 units in May 2025.

Hyderabad’s property registrations declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,391 units in June 2025, down from 7,056 units in June 2024, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) accessed by Knight Frank India. (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)
Hyderabad’s property registrations declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,391 units in June 2025, down from 7,056 units in June 2024, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) accessed by Knight Frank India. (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

Despite the dip in volumes, the total value of home sales in Hyderabad reached 4,587 crore in June 2025, marking a 6% YoY increase from 4,314 crore and a 7% MoM rise from 4,302 crore in May.

The city's residential market spans four key districts, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy, and includes both primary and secondary market transactions.

Also Read: Hyderabad records 4302 crore worth of property registrations in May, up by 14% YoY

Properties priced above 1 crore lead the surge

Knight Frank India said that homes priced above 1 crore saw a 35% YoY increase in registrations to 1,362 units, contributing 21% of the total units sold in June. "They accounted for 51% of the overall transaction value, highlighting Hyderabad’s accelerating transition into a premium residential market," it said.

In contrast, homes priced below 50 lakh (3,342 units) and those in the 50 lakh– 1 crore range (1,687 units) saw a decline in volumes, even though they still made up 52% and 26% of total sales, respectively.

Also Read: Telangana RERA fines Hyderabad developer 4.2 lakh for promoting real estate project without RERA registration

Larger homes are gaining traction

The report also points to a growing preference for larger living spaces. Homes sized between 1,000–2,000 sq ft accounted for 68% of all registrations. Meanwhile, units over 2,000 sq ft saw their share rise to 17%, up from 14% in June 2024.

The weighted average price of registered properties increased by 15% YoY, with the Rangareddy district recording the sharpest rise at 20%, underscoring the region’s strong buyer interest and rising land values, the data showed.

“Hyderabad is rapidly evolving as a premium residential market,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India. “In June 2025, homes priced above 1 crore contributed over half of the total transaction value, highlighting the city’s shifting buyer preferences. We expect the market to maintain pace now that key demand drivers like home loan rates and economic growth are more favourable.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Hyderabad property registrations down 9% in June, but home sales up by 6% to 4,500 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On