Hyderabad real estate market: Property registrations dip by 16% annually to 5900 units

Hyderabad registered 5,900 properties in February 2025, down 16% from 7,135 in the year-ago period. The total value of registered properties stood at ₹3,925 crore, down 10% from ₹4,362 crore in February 2024, as per data from the Telangana Registration and Stamps Department analysed by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad registered 5,900 properties in February 2025, down 16% from 7,135 in the year-ago period. The total value of registered properties stood at ₹ 3,925 crore, down 10% from ₹ 4,362 crore in February 2024. (Representational Image)(Pexels)

Hyderabad’s real estate market showed signs of recovery, with registrations increasing 10% month-on-month (MoM) and the total registered home value rising by 13% MoM, the analysis showed.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate market: Property registrations dipped 12% annually to 5,516 units in November

Properties priced between ₹ 50 lakh and ₹ 1 crore dipped by 15% in February

The Knight Frank analysis showed that properties priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore dipped by 15% to 1,561 units in February.

Homes priced at ₹1 crore and above increased by 1% YoY to 1,053 units, accounting for 18% of total registrations in February 2025, reflecting a growing preference for higher-value properties.

Also Read: Hyderabad registers over 59,000 home sales worth ₹36,000 crore in first 9 months of 2024: Report

Demand increases for 1000 to 2000 sq ft homes

The analysis showed that most of the registered properties in Hyderabad were concentrated in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft, accounting for 67% of all registrations. Units sized over 2000 sq ft accounted for 17% of the total registrations, compared with the 13% registered during February 2024.

At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 44% of property registrations, closely followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 41%. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 15% of total registrations, it said.

Beyond the concentration of bulk transactions, homebuyers also purchased larger properties. The top five deals in February 2025 involved properties exceeding 3,000 sq ft and valued above ₹6 crore. The analysis said four of these transactions were recorded in Central Hyderabad, while one was in Western Hyderabad.