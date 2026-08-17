CM flags off Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal, announces 2027 as Youth Year

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off a Tiranga Yatra from the Kolar area of Bhopal, with thousands of young people, bikers, women and senior citizens participating in the event ahead of Independence Day. MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav announced 2027 as Youth Year, aiming to enhance youth involvement in state development while linking the event to national pride and public engagement. (PTI File)

During the event, the CM announced that 2027 would be observed as the “Youth Year” in Madhya Pradesh. He said the initiative would focus on young people and their participation in the state’s development.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised by Karm Shri Sanstha and travelled from Varsha Mother Teresa School towards Sant Hirdaram Nagar. A large number of bikers carrying the national flag took part in the procession, while schoolchildren and residents gathered along the route.

The chief minister briefly walked among participants after getting out of his vehicle and interacted with children and members of the public. Schoolchildren holding the national flag also participated in the event, with some dressed as Bharat Mata and freedom fighters.

CM links Tiranga Yatra to youth-focused initiatives Addressing participants, Dr. Yadav said the Tiranga Yatra was among the largest such events organised in Madhya Pradesh and was being held ahead of the 80th Independence Day.

He said the state had previously observed 2025 as the “Year of Investment” and was currently focusing on farmer welfare. The chief minister said 2027 would be designated as Youth Year as part of the state's efforts to increase opportunities and participation for young people.

The CM also referred to the national government's initiatives and said the Indian flag was being prominently displayed across the country. He linked the participation in the Tiranga Yatra to public engagement with national events and said India's position on the global stage had been strengthening.

The chief minister said the state was working on development and welfare initiatives while preparing for its future priorities.

Students, residents participate in procession The procession received public participation at several points along its route, with flowers being showered on the participants. Schoolchildren from several institutions gathered to wave the national flag as the procession passed through the area.

Women and senior citizens also joined the event, alongside the large contingent of bikers. Patriotic songs were played during the procession, while participants raised slogans related to the country and the national flag.

The event was held a day before Independence Day, when national and state-level programmes are scheduled across the country.