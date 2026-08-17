Delhi Tourism organises media tour of four new spiritual and heritage circuits

Delhi Tourism organised a familiarisation (FAM) tour for media representatives and social media influencers on Wednesday to introduce four newly curated spiritual and heritage tourism circuits covering 21 destinations across the national capital. Media representatives and social media influencers visit destinations included in Delhi Tourism’s newly curated spiritual and heritage circuits during a familiarisation tour.

The circuits were announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Spiritual & Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026 held on August 11 at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

The four routes bring together religious, cultural, historical and archaeological sites located across different parts of Delhi. The initiative is aimed at presenting these locations as defined tourism circuits rather than as individual destinations.

Four circuits cover 21 destinations The Soul of Delhi connects Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Agrasen Ki Baoli, Lotus Temple and Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

The Heritage of Delhi includes Birla Temple, Jhandewalan Mata Mandir, Jantar Mantar, Yogmaya Mandir and Jagannath Temple, combining religious sites with locations of historical and architectural significance.

Delhi’s Sacred Harmony covers Praacheen Hanuman Mandir, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Echoes of Delhi, the longest of the four routes, includes Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Buddhist Temple, Church of the Redemption, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Chhatarpur Mandir and Linga Bhairavi Sannidhanam.

During the FAM tour, participating media representatives and social media influencers visited selected destinations and were briefed on their historical, cultural, religious and architectural significance. Delhi Tourism said the programme would provide media and digital content creators with an opportunity to develop stories and other content around the sites included in the circuits.

The initiative forms part of the Delhi government's broader tourism plans, which include encouraging visitors to spend more time in the capital and explore destinations beyond commonly visited tourist sites.

The department plans to use media coverage, photographs, videos, reels and other digital content to promote the four circuits. The government has also positioned the initiative as part of efforts to develop Delhi as a destination for spiritual, heritage and cultural tourism.

The circuits add a structured route-based approach to Delhi's existing tourism offerings by linking multiple sites based on their religious, cultural, historical and architectural characteristics.