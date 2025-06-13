Hyderabad records 4302 crore worth of property registrations in May, up by 14% YoY

Hyderabad recorded 6,177 residential property registrations worth ₹4,302 crore in May, up by 14% from ₹3,760 crore last year. The total value of homes registered has surged by 4% MoM, according to a report by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad recorded 6,177 residential property registrations worth ₹ 4,302 crore in May, up by 14% from ₹ 3,760 crore last year, a report by Knight Frank India said. (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

Registrations for homes priced above ₹1 crore grew sharply by 37% YoY to 1,180 units worth ₹2,121 crore, accounting for 19% of total registrations.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts - Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy - and includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets, it said

Premium homes in Hyderabad drive overall values despite lower volumes

Knight Frank India said that the share of home registrations in the ₹1 crore and above category climbed from 14% in May 2024 to 19% in May 2025, with a notable 37% year-on-year rise in sales volume.

In contrast, the affordable and mid-range segments saw a dip in volumes. Homes priced below ₹50 lakh and those between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore still made up 55% and 26% of total transactions, respectively.

However, in terms of overall transaction value, premium homes dominated the market, contributing 49% of the total. This highlights continued strong demand for high-end properties despite their relatively lower share in unit sales, the report said.

Average property prices in Hyderabad increased by 10% in May

"Majority of the registered properties in Hyderabad were concentrated in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 67% of all registrations. Units sized over 2,000 sq ft accounted for 18% of the total registrations as compared with the 16% registered during May 2024," the report said.

The weighted average price of transacted residential properties witnessed a YoY increase of 10% during May 2025. Among the districts, Sangareddy and Rangareddy experienced the highest increase of 21% YoY and 12% YoY, respectively, the report said.

"The top five deals in May 2025 involved properties valued above ₹6 crore, each exceeding 3,000 sq ft in size. Four of these transactions were recorded in West Hyderabad, while one was in Central Hyderabad," the report said.