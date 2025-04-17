Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Hyderabad records drop in property registrations in March by 8%, high-value home sales surge: Knight Frank

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 17, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Hyderabad real estate market: Registration of homes priced above ₹1 crore jumped by 17%, reaching 1,213 units worth over ₹857 crore, Knight Frank said

Hyderabad’s residential property registrations fell by 8% year-on-year in March 2025 to 6,327 units from 6,870 units last year, according to data accessed by Knight Frank India. The total value of registered homes rose 5% YoY from 4,275 crore last year to 4,471 crore in March.

Hyderabad’s residential property registrations fell by 8% year-on-year in March 2025 to 6,327 units from 6,870 units last year, according to data accessed by Knight Frank India. (Representational Image)(Pexels)
Hyderabad’s residential property registrations fell by 8% year-on-year in March 2025 to 6,327 units from 6,870 units last year, according to data accessed by Knight Frank India. (Representational Image)(Pexels)

Transactions for homes priced above 1 crore jumped by 17%, reaching 1,213 units with a combined value of over 857 crore. In contrast, the budget segment—properties priced below 50 lakh—saw a 14% YoY decline in registrations. The analysis said that the mid-segment homes priced between 50 lakh and 1 crore also recorded a 7% drop, totalling 1,605 units worth 1,134 crore.

"While the below 50 lakh segment still dominates in volume, the appetite for high-value properties has accelerated. The 1 crore-plus category contributed significantly to the total registration value with a 33% YoY increase. Larger homes are also gaining traction, with properties exceeding 2,000 sq ft comprising 16% of all registrations—up from 13% last year," the analysis said.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate market: Property registrations dip by 16% annually to 5900 units

Properties sprawling 1000-2000 sq ft dominate transactions

The majority of registered properties in Hyderabad were in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 68% of all registrations. Units over 2000 sq ft accounted for 16% of the total registrations, compared with the 13% registered during March 2024.

At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 47% of property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 40%. The Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 12% of total registrations.

The report said the top five transactions in March 2025 involved properties larger than 3,000 sq ft and valued at over 5 crore. Four of these high-end deals were located in West Hyderabad, while one was registered in Western Hyderabad, underscoring the region’s status as a hotspot for luxury housing.

"Hyderabad’s residential market continues to evolve, with a clear pivot towards premium living. The 19% YoY rise in home registrations above 1 crore compared to last year's quarter reflects rising aspirations, deepening market maturity, and confidence in the city’s long-term growth. Rangareddy remains the cornerstone of this transformation, leading transaction volumes and value appreciation. However, as the demand base shifts upward, a renewed focus on affordability and mid-income housing will be essential to sustain balanced, long-term growth," Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Hyderabad records drop in property registrations in March by 8%, high-value home sales surge: Knight Frank
