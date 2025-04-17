Hyderabad records drop in property registrations in March by 8%, high-value home sales surge: Knight Frank

Hyderabad’s residential property registrations fell by 8% year-on-year in March 2025 to 6,327 units from 6,870 units last year, according to data accessed by Knight Frank India. The total value of registered homes rose 5% YoY from ₹4,275 crore last year to ₹4,471 crore in March. Hyderabad’s residential property registrations fell by 8% year-on-year in March 2025 to 6,327 units from 6,870 units last year, according to data accessed by Knight Frank India. (Representational Image)(Pexels)

Transactions for homes priced above ₹1 crore jumped by 17%, reaching 1,213 units with a combined value of over ₹857 crore. In contrast, the budget segment—properties priced below ₹50 lakh—saw a 14% YoY decline in registrations. The analysis said that the mid-segment homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore also recorded a 7% drop, totalling 1,605 units worth ₹1,134 crore.

"While the below ₹50 lakh segment still dominates in volume, the appetite for high-value properties has accelerated. The ₹1 crore-plus category contributed significantly to the total registration value with a 33% YoY increase. Larger homes are also gaining traction, with properties exceeding 2,000 sq ft comprising 16% of all registrations—up from 13% last year," the analysis said.

Properties sprawling 1000-2000 sq ft dominate transactions

The majority of registered properties in Hyderabad were in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 68% of all registrations. Units over 2000 sq ft accounted for 16% of the total registrations, compared with the 13% registered during March 2024.

At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 47% of property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 40%. The Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 12% of total registrations.

The report said the top five transactions in March 2025 involved properties larger than 3,000 sq ft and valued at over ₹5 crore. Four of these high-end deals were located in West Hyderabad, while one was registered in Western Hyderabad, underscoring the region’s status as a hotspot for luxury housing.

"Hyderabad’s residential market continues to evolve, with a clear pivot towards premium living. The 19% YoY rise in home registrations above ₹1 crore compared to last year's quarter reflects rising aspirations, deepening market maturity, and confidence in the city’s long-term growth. Rangareddy remains the cornerstone of this transformation, leading transaction volumes and value appreciation. However, as the demand base shifts upward, a renewed focus on affordability and mid-income housing will be essential to sustain balanced, long-term growth," Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said.