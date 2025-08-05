What can 1 crore buy in Hyderabad? Just 480 sq ft in prime Jubilee Hills, 1,448 sq ft in peripheries

What can a ₹1 crore budget fetch a homebuyer in Hyderabad? It can buy as little as 480 sq ft in upscale Jubilee Hills, near the city’s IT corridor, while the same budget offers up to 1,448 sq ft in peripheral localities like Isnapur, according to an analysis by CRE Matrix. In Hyderabad, ₹ 1 crore buys just 480 sq ft in Jubilee Hills or up to 1,448 sq ft in Isnapur, according to CRE Matrix (Representational Image)(ChatGPT)

Experts say the stark contrast shows how location and rising demand are stretching affordability across Hyderabad’s housing market. In other high-demand areas within the IT corridor, such as Kokapet and Nanakramguda, buyers can expect 617 sq ft and 698 sq ft, respectively.

Mid-tier localities like Serilingampally (764 sq ft), Narsingi (772 sq ft), Osman Nagar (815 sq ft), and Kukatpally (842 sq ft) offer slightly better value. Further out, Rajendra Nagar (933 sq ft), Tellapur (983 sq ft), and Miyapur (1,009 sq ft) provide more space for the same budget. '

The largest spaces are available in peripheral markets such as Nizampet (1,024 sq ft), Bachupally (1,059 sq ft), Patancheru (1,140 sq ft), Pocharam (1,330 sq ft), and Isnapur, which offers the maximum at 1,448 sq ft, CRE Matrix said.

Also Read: Is Bengaluru’s luxury housing market softening amid job losses and economic uncertainty? Experts weigh in

IT corridor drives premium prices

Experts say that centrally-located areas like Jubilee Hills, close to Banjara Hills and Hitech City, attract celebrities, politicians, and industrialists. "Also, the high demand for commercial spaces in Jubilee Hills could be a contributor to high property values, as companies are willing to pay a premium to be located in the particular area," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix and Indextap.com.

On Kokapet and Nanakramguda, Gupta said that both are integral parts of Hyderabad's IT corridor, renowned for their high-end residential properties. "The demand for housing in these areas is consistently high, driven by the presence of major tech companies, and favourable air quality compared to other parts of the city. These price points in these locations are generally consistent with the prevailing market rates for apartments."

Amid growing demand, homes are becoming unaffordable

Vivek Rathi, head of research at Knight Frank India, said Hyderabad’s luxury and mid-premium markets have shown strong growth. “The city has recorded 12–14% annual price appreciation, outpacing Bengaluru’s 10–12%, largely because Hyderabad only emerged as a major organised residential and corporate market in the last 5–6 years.”

However, Rathi acknowledged growing affordability pressures for mid-income buyers. “The sweet spot remains the ₹1–2 crore bracket. While supply in this segment is healthy, buyers feel prices are increasingly expensive, yet transactions continue,” he said.

In terms of geography, experts say that West Hyderabad remains the city’s prime zone due to its proximity to the IT corridor. This region continues to command the highest prices. Meanwhile, East Hyderabad is still comparatively affordable, but likely to witness the next wave of price appreciation, similar to how Navi Mumbai emerged as an alternative to South Mumbai, which had become largely unaffordable for most buyers, Rathi said.

Also Read: Is Bengaluru rental demand cooling down amid financial uncertainty, muted hiring in IT sector?

Hyderabad's luxury segment has more room for growth, say experts

While prices remain high in core areas, experts believe Hyderabad still holds growth potential, particularly in emerging eastern suburbs. “There is more room for price growth, especially in the luxury segment. But sustained demand will depend on business activity and consistent job creation,” Rathi noted.

In contrast to overcrowded markets like South Mumbai, Hyderabad’s newer tech corridors still offer relatively better value, albeit at shrinking margins, they said.

“The luxury segment is only just beginning to develop here. Currently, very few locations in the city command ₹20,000 per sq ft, so there’s still room for upward movement," Rathi said.

However, for this growth to be sustained, Rathi noted that consistent business activity and job creation will be critical. “As long as the city continues to attract corporate investments and generates employment across sectors, the real estate sector, especially in luxury and mid-premium housing, will keep expanding.”