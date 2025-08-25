Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Microsoft leases 2.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for 5.4 crore monthly rent

Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 11:06 am IST

Hyderabad Real Estate: Microsoft India (R&D) has leased the space in Gachiwoli’s Phoenix Centaurus at ₹204 per sq ft per month

Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd has signed a fresh lease for 2.64 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for 5.4 crore monthly rent in one of the city’s largest commercial real estate deals of the year.

Microsoft India (R&D) has leased 2.64 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad's Phoenix Centaurus for ₹5.4 crore a month, marking one of the city's biggest office deals this year. (Reprentational Image)(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)
Microsoft India (R&D) has leased 2.64 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad’s Phoenix Centaurus for 5.4 crore a month, marking one of the city’s biggest office deals this year. (Reprentational Image)(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)

Documents accessed by Propstack showed that the five-year lease commenced in July 2025 at Phoenix Centaurus in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, an area near the city’s IT corridor.

The space, located on the 3rd and 4th floors, has been leased from Tablespace Technologies Limited, which in turn has leased it from Phoenix Tech Zone. According to the agreement, the rent will be increased by 4.8% annually.

Microsoft will pay an effective outgoing rent of 204 per sq ft per month, including rent, common area maintenance, operating and capital expenses, and management fees. This translates into a monthly outgoing of about 5.4 crore, backed by a security deposit of 42.15 crore, the document showed.

Also Read: Microsoft boss warns of ‘AI psychosis’ as users blur reality: What you need to know before trusting your AI companion

Under the agreement, Microsoft’s base rent is set at 67 per sq ft per month, with additional charges comprising 16.28 per sq ft common area maintenance, 39 per sq ft operating expenses, 74.73 per sq ft capital expenses, and a 7 per sq ft management fee.

Tablespace, acting as the sub-lessor, pays Phoenix Tech Zone 67 per sq ft rent with an additional 16.28 per sq ft CAM, as per its registered lease agreement.

Email queries have been sent to Microsoft and Tablespace. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: TCS leases 10 lakh sq ft office space in financial district for 4.3 crore monthly rent

Previous office leasing deals in Hyderabad

Last year, TCS leased 10.18 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's financial district, an IT suburb in Serlingampally Mandal, for 4.3 crore monthly rent. The office space is located in Paradigm Rajapushpa and spans across 18 floors. The building consists of five basements, a ground and 18 office floors.

The registration took place in April 2025, and the lease commenced on October 1, 2024, according to the document. The landlords are Rajapushpa Asset Management LLP and Paradigm Corporation Private Limited. The lease tenure is for 15 years, and the rent will increase by 12% every year.

In December, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for 2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions. The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City, one of the prime IT corridors in the city.

