Hyderabad real estate: TCS leases 10 lakh sq ft office space in financial district for 4.3 crore monthly rent

TCS has leased 10.18 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's financial district, an IT suburb in Serlingampally Mandal, for ₹4.3 crore monthly rent, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytical firm Propstack. TCS has leased 10.18 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's financial district, an IT suburb in Serlingampally Mandal, for ₹ 4.3 crore monthly rent. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The office space is located in Paradigm Rajapushpa and spans across 18 floors. The building consists of five basements, a ground and 18 office floors.

The registration took place in April 2025, and the lease commenced on October 1, 2024, the document showed. The landlords are Rajapushpa Asset Management LLP and Paradigm Corporation Private Limited.

The lease tenure is for 15 year,s and the rent will increase by 12% every year. The company paid a deposit of ₹26.22 crore, and the rent was charged at ₹43 per sq ft per month. The transaction has a lock-in period of five years, the document showed.

The first 11 months from the Lease Commencement Date (LCD) will be a rent-free period during which the lessee will not be required to pay any rent, it added.

The company is allowed a total of 1018 car parkings (806 conventional parkings and 212 mechanised stack parking slots) and 452 two-wheeler parking slots.

Email queries have been sent to the companies. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Major transactions in Hyderabad

In February, McDonald’s Capability Center India Private Limited leased 1.56 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a period of five years, with a monthly rent of ₹1.43 crore. The global fast-food giant has leased space for its first Global Capability Centre in India in RMZ Nexity's Tower 20 in Hitec City.

The lease includes four floors, and the company will pay a rent of ₹92 per sq ft. The transaction includes a deposit of ₹8.6 crore.

Last year, Microsoft Corporation purchased 25 acres of land for ₹181.25 crore in Mekaguda near Hyderabad. The land parcel was purchased from Natco Pharma Limited and Time Cap Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd.

In December, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions. The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City, one of the city's prime IT corridors.

Hyderabad’s office space set to cross 200 million sq ft by 2030

Hyderabad is emerging as a key player in India’s commercial real estate market, currently holding around 15% of the country’s total office space, according to a report by CBRE. Notably, over 18% of this is green-certified, underlining the city’s focus on sustainable development.

Driven by strong demand from technology companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the city’s office space stock is projected to cross 200 million sq ft by 2030. The momentum has remained strong through 2024, with office space absorption reaching 12.3 million sq ft.