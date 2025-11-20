Godrej Properties acquires an additional 3.8-acre land parcel in Bengaluru, targets ₹3,500 cr from its 30-acre township

Godrej Properties Limited on November 20 said that it has acquired an additional ~ 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, thereby unlocking ₹2,400 crore of extra revenue and around 2 million sq. ft. of expanded development potential, the company said in a regulatory filing. Godrej Properties Limited on November 20 announced that it has acquired an additional ~ 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, thereby unlocking ₹2,400 crore of additional revenue. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

With this acquisition, GPL envisions a large-scale, premium residential community with an estimated total revenue potential of ₹3,500 crore with around 3 million sq. ft. on the overall ~ 30 acres development, it said.

In October, the company bought a 26-acre land parcel at Sarjapur, Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,100 crore.

Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires 26-acre land near Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru with ₹1,100 crore potential

The enhanced potential is largely due to higher FSI permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined ~ 30 acres holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township, the company said.

This land parcel offers GPL the scale to conceptualize a thoughtfully planned township community with ample open spaces, lifestyle amenities, and a diverse residential offering that blends sustainability, wellness, and modern conveniences, the company said.

This acquisition also strengthens GPL’s presence in the Sarjapur Road micro-market, one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential hubs.

Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru for plotted development

The area is well-connected to major employment centers such as Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur, and Electronic City, complemented by a mature social ecosystem of reputed schools, hospitals, retail avenues, and workspaces.

These factors make Sarjapur Road a preferred destination for homebuyers seeking well-connected, high-quality urban living.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “This expansion gives us the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects our vision for sustainable, integrated living. The strong performance of our projects in this corridor highlights the depth of demand and the confidence customers place in our brand. We will aim to deliver a development that not only meets the aspirations of today’s homebuyers but also sets new standards for design, wellness, and urban planning in Bengaluru.”