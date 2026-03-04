Godrej Properties acquires Kolkata, Gurugram land parcels with ₹6,150 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd on March 4 said it has emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime 5-acre land parcel off EM Bypass in Kolkata, and has also acquired 11.36 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase for residential development, with the two acquisitions together carrying an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,150 crore. Godrej Properties has won a 5-acre Kolkata parcel worth ₹1,650 cr and acquired 11.36 acres in Gurugram with over ₹4,500 cr revenue potential (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The company has won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime land parcel measuring ~ 5 acres, located off EM Bypass, Kolkata, a highly desirable and upmarket residential locality in the city. The proposed premium residential development is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,650 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Kolkata’s homebuyers are increasingly seeking neighbourhoods that offer strong connectivity, dependable social infrastructure, and homes aligned with evolving lifestyle needs. The EM Bypass micro-market reflects this shift, making it an important location for us to deepen our presence. With this acquisition, we endeavour to create a well-planned residential community that supports quality living, adapts to how families want to live today, and continues to deliver long‑term value for our customers,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

The company has also acquired 11.36 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, for residential development through an outright purchase. This project will offer residential development with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹4,500 crore, the company said.

The plot is located in Sector 63A, one of Gurugram's prime sectors. It forms part of the Golf Course Extension Road micro-market, a major growth corridor with strong connectivity to Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and NH-48. The micro-market has matured into a high-demand destination for residential, commercial, and retail developments.

“With this new project, we have now added over ₹40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in FY 26. This represents delivery of 2X our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best ever year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in. We believe this positions Godrej Properties well to deliver sustained strong growth in the years ahead,” said Pandey.