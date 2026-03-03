Mumbai real estate: US firm Eldridge's India arm signs ₹64 crore office lease in Goregaon for five years

US-based Eldridge’s Indian arm, EISV Pvt Ltd, has leased 33,000 sq ft in Mumbai's Goregaon from Oberoi Realty for a total rent exceeding ₹64 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate update: US-based Eldridge’s Indian arm, EISV Pvt Ltd, has leased 33,000 sq ft in Mumbai's Goregaon from Oberoi Realty for a total rent exceeding ₹64 crore. (Oberoi Realty Photo )

The asset management and insurance holding company leased the commercial space from Oberoi Realty in its Commerz III building on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Goregaon East, Mumbai. According to the documents, the space spans 33,065 sq ft of carpet area and is located on the building's fourth floor.

The starting per-month rent is ₹1.01 crore for the first 36 months, and ₹1.17 crore for the remaining 24 months, the documents showed.

The company paid a security deposit of ₹9.17 crore. The lock-in period for the transaction is 60 months, according to the documents.

According to the documents, the commercial office space has been leased along with 33 car parking spaces, and additional car parking spaces will be made available at a monthly rate of ₹6,000 per car.

The property's access date is February 1, 2026, and the lease tenure is from May 16, 2026, to May 15, 2031, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on February 17, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹17 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid.

JLL India served as the transaction advisor. An email query was sent to JLL India, Oberoi Realty, and Eldridge, but none has responded. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Recent commercial office transactions in Oberoi Realty’s Commerz III building Sony Pictures Networks' Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd leased 73,646 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for a total rent of ₹144 crore over five years in February 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The space had been leased from Oberoi Realty on the 19th and 20th floors of Commerz III. The space was leased for a starting monthly rent of ₹2.27 crore for the first 36 months, followed by a monthly rent of ₹2.61 crore for the next 24 months, the documents show.

In one of the largest office rental deals in Mumbai, global financial services giant Morgan Stanley in 2024 leased 1 million sq ft of office space for over 9 years at a starting monthly rental of ₹15.96 crore, property registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.

As per the documents, the space leased by Morgan Stanley Advantage Services Private Limited spanned 16 floors in Oberoi Commerze III, located in Oberoi Garden City, Mumbai's Goregaon East suburb. The total chargeable area is 10.01 lakh square feet.