Sony Pictures leases 71,000 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for a total rent of over ₹144 crore

Sony Pictures Networks' Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd has leased 73,646 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for a total rent of ₹144 crore for five years, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate: Sony Pictures Networks' Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd has leased 73,646 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for a total rent of ₹144 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Oberoi Realty Photo)

The space has been leased from Oberoi Realty on the 19th and 20th floors of Commerz III, near Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The space has been leased for a starting monthly rent of ₹2.27 crore for the first 36 months, followed by a monthly rent of ₹2.61 crore for the next 24 months, the documents show.

According to the documents, the lease commencement date is June 1, 2026, and the lease expiry date is May 31, 2031. The entire term is a lock-in period for both parties.

Sony Pictures has paid a security deposit of over ₹20 crore for the entire five-year lease period, according to documents.

The commercial office space, spanning 31,000 sq ft on the 19th floor and 42,000 sq ft on the 20th floor, was leased, along with 80 parking spaces. The documents show that the company can get an additional 20 car parkings at a monthly charge of ₹5,000, and any additional car parking space requirement above that will be charged at ₹7,500 per month.

The transaction was registered on February 12, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹38 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid, the documents show.

Email queries have been sent to Oberoi Realty and Sony Pictures Networks. The story will be updated if a response is received.

One of India's largest lease deals was registered in the same building In one of the largest office rental deals in Mumbai, global financial services giant Morgan Stanley in 2024 leased 1 million sq ft of office space for over 9 years at a starting monthly rental of ₹15.96 crore, property registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.

As per the documents, the space leased by Morgan Stanley Advantage Services Private Limited spanned 16 floors in Oberoi Commerze III, located in Oberoi Garden City, Mumbai's Goregaon East suburb. The total chargeable area is 10.01 lakh square feet.