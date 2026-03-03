Brigade Group leases 1.56 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru to two multinational companies

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has leased over 1.56 lakh sq ft of space to two multinational companies at Brigade Twin Towers, the company said in a statement on March 3. Bengaluru-based developer Brigade Group leased over 1.56 lakh sq ft at Brigade Twin Towers to two multinational companies, the company said. (File Photo )

The space, located in Yeswanthpur, has been leased to MANN+HUMMEL Filter Private Ltd, the Indian arm of Germany-based filtration technology major MANN+HUMMEL, and Labcorp, a global laboratory services provider.

“The steady demand and quick occupancy reflect the growing demand for well-planned workspaces in this region. At Brigade, we understand the needs of global enterprises in terms of locations that offer easy accessibility, responsible design, and a supportive business environment. These recent leasing agreements reaffirm our focus on building workplaces that enable businesses to grow and operate efficiently. It motivates us to remain committed to delivering quality infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of the commercial market,” Nandakumar OP, Chief Operating Officer-Office Spaces, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said.



Also read: Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living to develop senior living homes worth ₹750 crore

MANN+HUMMEL said the move aligns with its focus on innovation and sustainability, and that the new workspace is designed to encourage cross-functional collaboration. Labcorp noted that the campus environment and modern infrastructure would support its expanding research operations in India and enhance employee experience.

“We look forward to advancing our mission of improving health and improving lives in our new space,” Imran Ali, Senior Vice President, Global Head Early Development Research Operations and Country Head, India, Labcorp, said.

To date, Brigade Group manages over 10 million sq ft of office space, with upcoming developments planned in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi.

Earlier, the Group signed a lease agreement for a 7-acre prime site in Chennai to develop a mixed-use project. The company will develop the site into a mixed-use destination featuring over 1 million sq ft of Grade A office space along with a 225-key 5-star deluxe hotel. The space is located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai’s most prominent commercial corridors.