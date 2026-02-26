Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living to develop senior living homes worth ₹750 crore

Brigade Group has partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. The projects are estimated to have a combined gross development value (GDV) of around ₹750 crore, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group has partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior housing projects in South India with a combined GDV of about ₹750 crore. (Picture for representational purposes) (Pixabay)

Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company said.

The collaboration builds on Brigade Group’s earlier experience in the segment with Parkside at Brigade Orchards, operational since 2017. Age-specific amenities will be planned across the developments include wellness centres, medical bays, hobby lounges, and community engagement programmes, it said.



“This partnership is a significant step in our efforts to expand Brigade Group’s footprint in senior living,” Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said. “Our aim is to create an ecosystem that caters to diverse life stages by integrating senior-first design and maintaining the highest standards of planning, care and implementation.”

“This partnership allows us to bring Primus’s health span-increasing model into high-quality, multi-generational communities. Together with Brigade, we aim to create new Blue Zones in India, places where elders live with dignity, purpose and joy,” Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus Senior Living, said.

Primus Senior Living plans to invest over ₹2200 crore to develop 5 million sq ft of senior living homes in India within five years, Narahari earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.



This will include 4500 homes in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. "We have 1.5 million already under different stages of construction; the rest are yet to be launched. We will have five projects in Bengaluru, three in Chennai, two in Mumbai, one in Hyderabad and Pune, and three in Kolkata," Narahari had said.

The ticket size of the projects will be between ₹60 lakh and ₹3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between ₹1.5 and ₹3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.