Brigade Group launches luxury residential project in Bengaluru, eyes 1,000 crore revenue

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has launched an ultra-premium residential project, Brigade Avalon, in Bengaluru's Whitefield, the company said in a statement. With a development area of approximately 6.4 lakh square feet, the project is expected to generate revenue of over ₹1,000 crore.

Spread across 4.36 acres on Whitefield Main Road, Brigade Avalon will offer 206 3BHK and 4BHK homes. It also includes flexible home-office spaces in line with evolving hybrid work trends.

“The launch of Brigade Avalon marks a significant step in our strategic growth roadmap for Bengaluru and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of urban living across South India,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited. “Whitefield is a high-priority micro-market for us, and with Avalon, we are introducing a thoughtfully designed community with premium amenities and long-term value.”

The project also includes a clubhouse equipped with high-end amenities for all age groups.

Previous launches

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

The Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹175 crore, the company announced on April 21.

Currently, the company has a pipeline of upcoming residential projects, with approximately 12.61 million square feet of new developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.