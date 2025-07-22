Brigade Group acquires Bengaluru land near IT parks, to develop 5,200 cr mixed-use project

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has acquired a 20.19-acre land parcel along eastern Bengaluru's Whitefield–Hoskote Road for ₹588.33 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has acquired a 20.19-acre land parcel along eastern Bengaluru's Whitefield–Hoskote Road for ₹ 588.33 crore. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

The plot is located in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing corridors, with close proximity to IT parks, industrial zones, and key upcoming infrastructure. Brigade plans to develop a mixed-use project on the site with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,200 crore. With a proposed built-up area of 4.2 million sq ft, the development will feature residential, commercial, and retail components.

The land was purchased outright through its subsidiary, Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

“This acquisition aligns with our vision to develop landmark destinations that integrate living, working, and leisure. The Whitefield–Hoskote belt is poised for exponential growth, and we’re excited to contribute meaningfully to its transformation,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises.

Previous acquisitions

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

The Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹175 crore, the company announced on April 21.

The project, which spans 20 acres and is located in Malur, has a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet, the company said.

This is Brigade’s first plotted development in East Bengaluru, and the project will offer residential plots.

Further, in June 2024, the company launched Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of ₹1100 crore. Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, spread across a 6-acre land parcel.