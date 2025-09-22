Brigade Group inks joint development for a housing project in South Bengaluru; eyes sales of ₹1,200 crore

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has announced that it has signed a joint development agreement for a new residential project in South Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,200 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 22. Bengaluru’s Brigade Group has signed a joint development deal for a ₹1,200 crore residential project in South Bengaluru, the company said in a September 22 filing. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

The company said the project, located at Banashankari, 5th Stage, south Bengaluru, will be spread over 7.5 acres.

“Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. “With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and economic landscape.”



Previous launches in Bengaluru In January 2025, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.



The Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹175 crore, the company announced on April 21, 2025.

Currently, the company has a pipeline of upcoming residential projects, with approximately 12.61 million square feet of new developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.