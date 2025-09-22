Brigade Group inks joint development for a housing project in South Bengaluru; eyes sales of ₹1,200 crore

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has announced that it has signed a joint development agreement for a new residential project in South Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,200 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 22.
The company said the project, located at Banashankari, 5th Stage, south Bengaluru, will be spread over 7.5 acres.
“Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. “With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and economic landscape.”
In January 2025, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.