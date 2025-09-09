Edit Profile
    Brigade Group inks JDA for ₹2,500 crore luxury housing project in East Bengaluru

    Bengaluru real estate: Brigade Group said the project is located in East Bengaluru and will have a saleable area of 2.5 mn sq ft

    Updated on: Sep 9, 2025 2:50 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of around 2,500 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Brigade Group has signed a JDA for a luxury housing project in East Bengaluru with a GDV of about ₹2,500 crore, the company said in a filing. (Representational Image) (File Photo )
    The project will be developed on a land parcel of about 10.75 acres, with a total saleable area of more than 2.5 million sq. ft.

    Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said the new venture underscores the company’s focus on high-quality residential developments in Bengaluru’s premium micro-markets. “The location is rapidly evolving as a premium residential corridor, and we believe this project will play a pivotal role in attracting a new generation of aspirational homebuyers,” she said.

    Previous launches

    In January 2025, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of 2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about 630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

    The Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of 175 crore, the company announced on April 21, 2025.

    Currently, the company has a pipeline of upcoming residential projects, with approximately 12.61 million square feet of new developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes