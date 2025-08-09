Brigade Group launches 225-crore premium plotted development in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Cherry Blossom, a premium plotted development in Malur, East Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹225 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Brigade Group has launched Brigade Cherry Blossom, a premium plotted project in Malur, East Bengaluru, with revenue potential of over ₹ 225 crore. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

The 20-acre project, developed through a joint venture, will offer 338 plots in two sizes, 30x40 ft and 30x50 ft and will have a total development spanning 4.51 lakh sq ft, it said.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said the project aligns with the company’s vision to create integrated neighbourhoods in emerging growth corridors. “Malur is evolving into a key residential hub, and its proximity to the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway (NE-7) makes it a high-potential investment destination,” she noted.

Located just 1.5 km from major upcoming infrastructure upgrades, Malur is part of the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and offers connectivity to Whitefield, Sarjapur, and Hoskote.

Previous launches

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

The Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹175 crore, the company announced on April 21.

Currently, the company has a pipeline of upcoming residential projects, with approximately 12.61 million square feet of new developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.