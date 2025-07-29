Brigade Group inks JDA for two residential projects in Hyderabad, eyes 970 crore revenue

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has signed Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) for two new residential projects in Hyderabad with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹970 crore, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group said it has signed JDAs for two Hyderabad residential projects with over ₹ 970 crore revenue potential. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

In a regulatory filing on July 29, the company informed that it has signed Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) for upcoming residential projects in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad—Brigade Citadel 2 and Citadel 3, located in central Hyderabad's Moti Nagar. Together, the projects span a total development potential of over 1 million square feet and will add 405 luxury homes, designed as 3—and 4-BHK apartments, set in low-rise enclaves.

“This expansion marks a strategic step in our scalable and sustainable growth in Hyderabad,” said Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises Limited. “We aim to deliver high-quality, premium living experiences. These meticulously designed luxury apartments embody our vision to create lasting communities and iconic landmarks that redefine Hyderabad’s skyline.”

Set in a sought-after micromarket in Moti Nagar, the projects will have open green spaces and a low-rise development model, which is rare in central Hyderabad, the company said.

Previous residential launches

Previously, the Brigade Group launched an ultra-premium residential project, Brigade Avalon, in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. With a development area of approximately 6.4 lakh square feet, the project is expected to generate revenue of over ₹1,000 crore.

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

The company announced on April 21 that the Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹175 crore.

The company has a pipeline of upcoming residential projects, with approximately 12.61 million square feet of new developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.