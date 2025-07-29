Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Brigade Group inks JDA for two residential projects in Hyderabad, eyes 970 crore revenue

ByHT Real Estate News
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 03:50 pm IST

Hyderabad real estate: Brigade Group said projects span over 1 million square feet and will add 405 luxury homes, designed as 3 and 4 BHK apartments

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has signed Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) for two new residential projects in Hyderabad with an estimated revenue potential of over 970 crore, the company said in a statement.

Brigade Group said it has signed JDAs for two Hyderabad residential projects with over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>970 crore revenue potential. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Brigade Group said it has signed JDAs for two Hyderabad residential projects with over 970 crore revenue potential. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

In a regulatory filing on July 29, the company informed that it has signed Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) for upcoming residential projects in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad—Brigade Citadel 2 and Citadel 3, located in central Hyderabad's Moti Nagar. Together, the projects span a total development potential of over 1 million square feet and will add 405 luxury homes, designed as 3—and 4-BHK apartments, set in low-rise enclaves.

“This expansion marks a strategic step in our scalable and sustainable growth in Hyderabad,” said Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises Limited. “We aim to deliver high-quality, premium living experiences. These meticulously designed luxury apartments embody our vision to create lasting communities and iconic landmarks that redefine Hyderabad’s skyline.”

Set in a sought-after micromarket in Moti Nagar, the projects will have open green spaces and a low-rise development model, which is rare in central Hyderabad, the company said.

Also Read: Brigade Group launches luxury residential project in Bengaluru, eyes 1,000 crore revenue

Previous residential launches

Previously, the Brigade Group launched an ultra-premium residential project, Brigade Avalon, in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. With a development area of approximately 6.4 lakh square feet, the project is expected to generate revenue of over 1,000 crore.

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of 2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about 630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

Also Read: Brigade Group to develop its first plotted development in East Bengaluru, eyes 175 crore

The company announced on April 21 that the Group also signed a joint development agreement for a new plotted development project in East Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of 175 crore.

The company has a pipeline of upcoming residential projects, with approximately 12.61 million square feet of new developments across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Brigade Group inks JDA for two residential projects in Hyderabad, eyes 970 crore revenue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On