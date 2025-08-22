Brigade Group inks lease agreement to develop 7-acre office space with 5-star hotel in Chennai

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a lease agreement for a 7-acre prime site in Chennai to develop a mix-development project, the company said in a regulatory filing. Brigade Group has leased a 7-acre site in Chennai for a mixed-use development, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

The company will develop the site into a mixed-use destination featuring over 1 million sq ft of Grade A office space along with a 225-key 5-star deluxe hotel. The space is located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai’s most prominent commercial corridors.

The project is strategically located in Tharamani–OMR belt, a corridor that has emerged as Chennai’s IT and innovation hub with the presence of global technology firms, leading educational institutions, hospitals, retail centres, and large residential developments.

Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the project aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy. “Chennai continues to be a key component of our growth strategy, and this long-term lease underscores our commitment to strengthening our presence in the city’s most promising corridors. With over 1 million sq ft of premium office space and a flagship 5-star deluxe hotel, this project reflects our vision to create high-value, future-ready assets that elevate Chennai’s urban and commercial landscape,” he said.

Previous transactions in Chennai

In June, Brigade Group announced 1 a residential project in South Chennai with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore. The company said the project is located on the Sholinganallur–Medavakkam corridor in South Chennai. It is spread across 14.7 acres and has a potential for 2.2 million sq ft of premium apartments.

According to the company, the project named Brigade Morgan Heights is strategically positioned just 150 meters from the upcoming Classical Tamil Institute Metro Station and ensures smooth connectivity to key IT parks, including ELCOT, Wipro, and Cognizant, each reachable within a mere 10-minute drive, significantly enhancing its appeal for working professionals.

In May, the Group acquired a 5.41-acre land parcel in Chennai's Velachery Road for ₹441 crore to develop a housing project. The residential project will have a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹1,600 crore, with a development potential of about 0.8 million square feet.