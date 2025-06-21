Brigade Group launches housing project with potential of 2,100 crore in South Chennai

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group announced on June 21 a residential project in South Chennai with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore. Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group announced on June 21 a residential project in South Chennai with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹ 2,100 crore ( Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The company said the project is located on the Sholinganallur–Medavakkam corridor in South Chennai. It is spread across 14.7 acres and has a potential for 2.2 million sq ft of premium apartments.

The company said that it will develop 1,250 units, with the largest units spanning up to 2,599 sq ft, in 2,3—and 4-BHK sizes.

According to the company, the project named Brigade Morgan Heights is strategically positioned just 150 meters from the upcoming Classical Tamil Institute Metro Station and ensures smooth connectivity to key IT parks—including ELCOT, Wipro, and Cognizant—each reachable within a mere 10-minute drive, significantly enhancing its appeal for working professionals.

The company said that the project will be executed via a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), and will be equipped with rooftop solar panels covering one-third of the terrace space to power common areas, rainwater harvesting systems, groundwater recharge, and an organic waste converter. The centrepiece is a 40,000 sq ft clubhouse offering over 30 curated amenities.

Brigade Enterprises MD Pavitra Shankar said, “Chennai continues to be a vital market for Brigade Group, and this expansion aligns with our vision of delivering high‑quality residential developments in upcoming urban corridors. With its prime location, proximity to IT hubs, and a serene green backdrop, Brigade Morgan Heights will offer an unparalleled living experience integrating comfort, sustainability and modern living."

Meanwhile, the company said that this launch not only reinforces Brigade Group’s commitment to Chennai—a city where it plans nearly ₹8,000 crore worth of developments by 2030—but also marks a significant milestone in its portfolio of landmark projects, which includes flagship properties like the World Trade Centre and Orion Mall.