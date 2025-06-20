Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm BuzzWorks signs 24,000 sq ft workspace with Infor India in Hyderabad

Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm, BuzzWorks, has signed a deal with Infor India Private Limited for a 24,000 sq ft office space in Hyderabad, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm, BuzzWorks, has signed a deal with Infor India Private Limited for a 24,000 sq ft office space in Hyderabad. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The lease is located at Auro Orbit, in Hyderabad's IT corridor of HITEC City.

The deal marks BuzzWorks’ strategy to scale up its managed workspace portfolio to 1 million sq ft by FY2026. The Auro Orbit, located on the 18th floor, is designed with an Urban Forest theme.

Siddharth Verma, general manager at BuzzWorks, said the move reflects broader trends in the commercial real estate sector. “Hyderabad saw 12.5 million sq ft of Grade A leasing in 2024, up 56% year-on-year, driven by IT and Global Capability Centres. Flexible workspaces accounted for 14% of this, highlighting the growing shift from fixed assets to experience-driven, office-as-a-service models.”

Launched in 2019, BuzzWorks operates across major South Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Trivandrum.

Plans to touch 1 lakh seats by the end of the decade

BuzzWorks entered the Hyderabad market with a 25,000-square-foot space in Auro Orbit of Hitec City in September last year. The facility features 416 desks, along with meeting rooms and collaborative spaces.

Brigade Group ventured into the flexible office spaces with 'BuzzWorks' in 2019.

Brigade’s coworking brand, BuzzWorks, currently operates 8,000 seats across various locations. The company plans to double that number in the next year and scale up to 1 lakh seats by 2030.

“We see growing demand for flexible workspaces, and BuzzWorks has been well-received. Our goal is to reach 1 lakh seats by the end of this decade,” Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, told HT.com in April 2025.